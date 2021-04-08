WISE Power to Serve as Entitlement Partner for NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race at Kansas Speedway, May 1

WISE Power 200 to be second of two races in an action-packed Saturday doubleheader

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (April 8, 2021) – Kansas Speedway today announced that Kansas City-born renewable energy provider WISE Power will serve as the entitlement sponsor for the Spring NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. The WISE Power 200 will be held on Saturday, May 1, with the green flag scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT (Fox Sports 1, MRN Radio and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio).

“We’re excited to be bringing a new partner into the sport with WISE Power,” said Kansas Speedway President Pat Warren. “Like our sport, WISE Power is dedicated to innovation, style and enhancing the experience for its consumers. We’re proud to have them on board as we celebrate Kansas Speedway’s 20th anniversary this season.”

Founded in Kansas City, WISE Power uses patented technology to change the way people consume electricity through intelligent energy storage solutions. The technology uses scalable energy storage systems and interactive software to provide solutions to power our homes and businesses, as well as larger scaled solutions configured to power electric vehicles, industries and entire communities.

“NASCAR is breaking barriers and on the forefront of sports when it comes to creating the ultimate fan experience,” said Wise Power President & CEO Kevin Williams. “Similarly, we’re looking to reinvent the way our users think about and consume their energy, and we’re thrilled to associate our brand with a driven, growing and like-minded partner in NASCAR for the WISE Power 200 next month.”

The WISE Power 200 will be the second of two races on Saturday, May 1, following the Dutch Boy 150 ARCA Menards Series race beginning at 12:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for both the Dutch Boy 150 and the WISE Power 200 are available for purchase by visiting KansasSpeedway.com or by calling 866-460-RACE (7223).

For the latest news on everything Kansas Speedway please visit KansasSpeedway.com.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway) and Instagram (@kansasspeedway).

About Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway is a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest. The track, which opened in 2001, hosts two NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year, along with approximately 200 other event days each year. This includes the annual American Royal World Series of Barbecue, the largest barbecue competition in the world which attracts teams both nationally and internationally. The Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway, which opened in 2012, overlooks Turn 2 of the track. Kansas Speedway’s two NASCAR weekends in 2021 will take place May 1-2 and Oct. 23-24. Both will consist of a NASCAR Cup Series race, including the Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday, Oct. 24, the second race in the Round of 8 of the Playoffs. Kansas Speedway is owned by NASCAR.

About NASCAR

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for the No. 1 form of motorsports in the United States and owner of 16 of the nation’s major motorsports entertainment facilities. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series™, NASCAR Xfinity Series™, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series™), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East & West and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour), one local grassroots series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Motor Sports Association™ (IMSA®) governs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship™, the premier U.S. sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics, and ONE DAYTONA. Based in Daytona Beach, Florida, with offices in eight cities across North America, NASCAR sanctions more than 1,200 races in more than 30 U.S. states, Canada, Mexico and Europe. For more information visit www.NASCAR.com and www.IMSA.com, and follow NASCAR on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat (‘NASCAR’).