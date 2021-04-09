All online casino bonuses you can get in online casino

There are many reasons why a sports bettor and other players turn to online casinos. The convenience is no doubt at the top of the list. Anyone of the legal age can open an account to the casino site and make a wager without leaving the comfort of your home. Some gaming websites also have a mobile that allows players to play any games anytime and anywhere they like.

Aside from convenience, many players would argue that it is more lucrative if you choose to play online. This is because of the online casino bonuses that you claim and use in playing. Bonuses are the incentives that online casino operators offer to attract and keep their members interested.

Brick-and-mortar casinos don’t offer bonuses. If they do, it is usually lower than what you can claim on online casino websites. These also come in different sizes and forms. There are bonuses being offered to celebrate holidays and there are also bonuses that allow you to replenish your losses.

If you want to have successful experience in an online casino, make sure you are familiar with the following bonuses. Watch out for these offers as this as the most lucrative you can claim online.

Welcome bonus/signup offer

This type of bonus is the biggest you can get online. After you signup for a casino account to the casino, you can get this offer. The welcome bonus can double sometimes triple your first deposit. Some casino sites packed their welcome offer with frees spins that can be used to play selected slot machines.

As the name suggests, the welcome can only be claimed by new members who haven’t deposited any account yet to their account in the past. It can also be claimed only once per player.

No-Deposit Bonus

The No-deposit bonus is probably the most coveted type of online casino bonus. Players sought this offer more because it allows them to play any casino games without any risk of losing money. The reason is that the no-deposit bonus is like free money offered by the casino operator.

The no-deposit bonus can be used on selected games assigned by the casino. What makes this bonus really special is that that the players are allowed to withdraw their winnings after completing the wagering requirements.

There are different types of no-deposit bonuses. The most common is the free credit or free bet which is in the form of actual currency. In online casinos in Thailand, the no deposit free spin is very popular because of the number of gaming sites that specializes in offering online slot. The casino operator advertises this offer สล็อต ฟรีเครดิต ไม่ต้องฝาก ไม่ต้องแชร์ which can be translated to Free credit on slots, no need for a deposit, no need to share.

Cashback bonus

Cashback technically falls under the no-deposit category as you don’t need to deposit any amount to your account to claim the offer. However, only the players who have spent time playing the casino games are eligible to claim the offer. Many casino sites also set an amount that should be reached for the players to be qualified.

Here is how the cashback bonus works. The players play casino games with real money wager over a certain period of time. The casino will total the players’ net losses or their deposits. The players then will be credited with a percentage of their losses or deposits.

Typically, cashback ranges between 5% and 25%. The cashback is calculated every week or once a month. Sometimes it is in the form of money that you can instantly withdraw. Others, however, are free credit that you can use to play the game.

Reload Bonus/Deposit bonus

This is completely the opposite of the no-deposit bonus and works similarly to the welcome bonus. Here, the casino will match a percentage of players’ deposits. Reload bonus, however, is a smaller amount when compared to welcome bonus. This usually ranges between 10% and 50% of players’ deposits.

The good thing about this bonus is that it can be claimed several times every day. Players are allowed to use the bonus up to three times in some casino sites. The reload bonus can also be claimed by all casino members, not only the new ones.