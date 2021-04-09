The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that about 9% of vehicle crashes are poor tire conditions. The tires on your vehicle help your car stay fuel-efficient, balanced, and safe. It’s essential to keep up your tire maintenance and know when to replace your tires for your safety. Many drivers, who have been driving for a long time, inevitably lose all plans at least once because of a broken tire. Of course, after that, you have to dodge by replacing the wheels or calling a tow truck. However, the timing of the action has yet to return. That’s why drivers are advised to use tires with RunFlat technology. What it is and what its advantages are, you can read more. Let’s check out the eligibility of using tires and their benefits.

Tire Condition

Replacing old or damaged tires is a normal part of car maintenance. You will need to replace your tires at some point.

It’s important to understand that tires keep you and the people who ride in your vehicle safe. Your ability to drive safely depends heavily on your car’s ability to brake. It also depends on your car’s ability to perform in harsher weather conditions.

The more you drive your car, the more you naturally wear your car’s tread, inflation, and overall condition.

The durability of your tires wears down over time. This gradual breakdown comes from weather conditions, road conditions, over or under inflation, and heat. No tire is safe from these conditions, so vehicle owners need to understand when to replace tires.

Testing Your Tires

While there are no standardized tests to determine when it’s time to replace your tires, there are some guidelines you can follow to ensure your vehicle’s safety.

You can test the tread depth of your tires using a quarter. Place George Washington’s head into one of the tire grooves. The top of his head should be well within the tire tread. If it is, that means your tire has 4/32 inch tread left and has enough grip for snowy or rainy roads. However, if you see space above George Washington’s head, you may need new tires immediately.

Determining Tire Age

Another to make sure that your tires are safe is to follow the guidelines for tire age. Some tire manufacturers say that you should replace your tires after six years, no matter how much you’ve used your vehicle. Other manufacturers say that ten years is the maximum life span for tires regardless of their condition.

To check your tire age, you can look at the identification number on the sidewall, which begins with the letters “DOT.” Look at the last four digits. These are the week and the year to indicate how old the tire is.

Replacing Your Tires

Ultimately, the time to replace your tires depends on your tires’ condition. Even if your vehicle hasn’t reached the six or ten-year mark, it is vital to monitor your tires’ condition to see if they need replacing. You can call a mobile tire service provider to replace your tires from your home. A professional can find you the right kind of tire that you need and deliver tires right where you are.