Our Motorsports: Weekly Race Advance – Martinsville

Our Motorsports returns to action at Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the seventh race of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. At just over a half-mile long, the “Paperclip” is always known for producing close and hard racing.

Brett Moffitt and the No.02 Destiny Homes Team

Although the Xfinity Series is relatively new to Martinsville, driver Brett Moffitt is no stranger to the speedway himself. He has six Truck Series starts, two Cup starts, and one Xfinity Series start with three top-5 finishes in the Truck Series. On Friday night, Moffit’s Chevy will be donning the colors of Destiny Homes with his green and white scheme on the No.02 Camaro. This is the fourth season that Destiny Homes has partnered with Moffitt. The No.02 team enters the weekend 13th in owners’ points standings. Moffitt is coming off a big week personally, using his Easter off-week to marry his now-wife, Stephanie!

At Destiny Homes, there is no shortage of dedicated and experienced professionals ready to serve the families who put their trust in them to build a new home. The hard-working staff at Destiny Homes has over 150 years of combined experience in helping families achieve homeownership. Destiny Homes’ passion is that every essential worker in the current economy has the opportunity to own a new home. It goes beyond sticks and bricks; it’s about helping customers achieve homeownership which in turn keeps the economy strong. Destiny Homes is proud of their focused effort in helping families achieve affordable homeownership and how that process strengthens the communities where we live, work and play.

Driver Brett Moffit:

“The racing at Martinsville is always close and fierce and it’s a lot of fun to battle at. We had a decent car there last year and with all of the progress we made over the offseason, I’m sure we’ll be even better this year. I’m excited to welcome back a hometown sponsor for me personally in Destiny Homes and hopefully we can give them a solid run.”

Blaine Perkins and the No.23 Raceline Wheels / Martin Truex Jr. Foundation team:

This week, Blaine Perkins returns to the No.23 Raceline Wheels / Martin Truex Jr. Foundation Chevy Camaro for his third career race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Perkins finished 24th in his debut at Phoenix and finished 30th at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Perkins will be debuting a helmet designed by 13-year-old cancer survivor named Christian, supporting Christian’s battle and strength through his fight. He will wear this helmet for the remainder of his 2021 season.

Raceline Wheels is a market leader in the design and manufacturing of wheels for off-road, street, and track use. The Martin Truex Jr. Foundation focuses on programs to generate awareness and funding for childhood and ovarian cancers.

Driver Blaine Perkins:

“It’s truly an honor to wear my helmet, representing Christian through his artwork, his battle with cancer, and ultimately his defeat against it,” Perkins said. “This kid is the true definition of a champion! Every time I strap into my car and put my helmet on, his art is just the reminder I need before a race that all battles can be won through sacrifice, hard work, perseverance, and faith.”

Past Results at Atlanta for Our Motorsports:

Last year, Moffit piloted the No.02 at Martinsville. The team earned a 14th place finish in the 2020 event after starting 13th.

Tune in: Tune in for the “Cook Out 250” at Martinsville Speedway this Friday night to watch the Our Motorsports team compete. Fans can catch the action on FS1, MRN/Sirius XM NASCAR, and other local radio affiliates at 8pm ET and by following Our Motorsports on social media.