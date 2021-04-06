Larry’s Hard Lemonade Rejoins Brandon Brown at Martinsville Speedway

Track: Martinsville Speedway | 0.5 Mile Oval

Race: 7 of 33

Event: Cook Out 250 | Friday, April 9 | 8 p.m. ET | FS1 & MRN

Brandon Brown | Xfinity Stats | Martinsville Speedway

Starts: 1

Best Start: 12

Best Finish: 18

Brown on Martinsville:

“I’m really excited to be back racing in my home state of Virginia this weekend. Although I don’t have many starts at Martinsville Speedway, I’ve always enjoyed short track racing; and to have the opportunity to race under the lights this Friday, I think that it will bring back a lot of memories from my late model days.

“This weekend, we’ll have our friends at Larry’s Hard Lemonade back on board our No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for their third race of the season. Larry’s (Hard Lemonade) is also a Virginia-based company and they’ve been a great partner of Brandonbilt Motorsports for the last two seasons.

“After a long two-week break, I’m looking forward to getting back on track this Friday to hopefully deliver a strong finish for our partners in our home state.”

About Larry’s Hard Lemonade

One day at one of Larry’s famous backyard parties, he busted out a concoction that he dubbed “Larry’s Lemonade” and served it up to family and friends. Larry’s Lemonade was an instant hit and after receiving high marks from everyone, Larry knew he was onto something. Larry’s creation first found its way throughout Hampton Roads, VA to the Outer Banks of North Carolina, and now to you. Larry insists to this day that had it not been for the support of his inner circle of Lemons the world would never get to know The Original Larry’s Hard Lemonade®. To learn more, visit thelarryslemonade.com.

Facebook: @larryshardlemonade

Instagram: @thelarryslemonade

Twitter: @Larrys_Lemonade

About Brandonbilt Motorsports

Brandonbilt Motorsports is a family-owned, professional stock car team competing full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS). Owned and operated by Woodbridge, Virginia native, Jerry Brown, Brandonbilt Motorsports has quickly become a household name in the NASCAR Xfinity Series through hard work and determination. As a smaller team in the NXS, Brandonbilt Motorsports’ goal has always been to do the most with less, while also becoming a contending organization in every race that it enters. Brandonbilt Motorsports shocked the racing world in 2020 as driver, Brandon Brown, secured the team’s first playoff berth in only its second, full-time season in the NXS, before going on to finish the year 11th in the overall points standings. On the horizon in 2021, Brandonbilt Motorsports looks to pick up where it left off as a playoff-caliber team at each event it enters. To learn more, visit bmsraceteam.com.