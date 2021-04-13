GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Richmond Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 12, Best finish: 13

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 2, Best finish; 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 63

Notes:

Chassis history: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 327 this Saturday in Richmond. This is the same chassis that Creed took to victory lane at Phoenix Raceway in November, claiming the 2020 Camping World Trucks championship.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently third in the championship standings, 21 points back from the leader and 81 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Consistency is key: Creed has led laps in 10 of the last 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get back to Richmond and improve on our performance from last year. I think we’ll have a good truck this weekend and hope we can have a solid run and gain some more points in the championship standings.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 11, Laps led: 44, Stage wins: 1

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 6, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 3

Notes:

Track history: In addition to his Camping World Trucks start in 2020, Zane Smith scored two top-10 finishes in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Richmond Raceway in 2019.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 325 this weekend in Richmond. Smith led 157 laps and finished in the top 10 five times in seven events with this chassis in 2020, including leading 44 laps and capturing the Stage One win in the September event at Richmond.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently seventh in the championship standings, 74 points behind the leader and 28 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has one victory as crew chief at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Dale Earnhardt Jr in 2002.

Quote:

“Richmond is probably one of my favorite places we race at. This will be my fourth time there now and I feel like I’ve been in strong equipment every race. I thought we had a strong Silverado last year, we were on a strategy that just didn’t work out for us. I look forward to any short track we have on the schedule and Richmond is no exception.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior starts at Richmond Raceway.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 4, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 4

Notes:

New kid on the block: Chase Purdy is set to make his first start at Richmond Raceway in Saturday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 313 Saturday in Richmond. The 23 team had two top-five finishes in three outings with this chassis in 2020 including a fourth-place finish at Richmond in September.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 19th in the championship points standings, 40 points behind the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley is no stranger to success at Richmond Raceway, visiting victory lane twice in three Camping World Trucks series races atop the pit box at the track including the series return to the circuit in 2020. ﻿Quote:

“I’m really excited about going to Richmond! I’m ready to race at a short track and looking forward to the challenge of running someplace I’ve never been. I feel like we have a lot of speed and we can come out of there with a solid finish.”

Raphael Lessard, No. 24 CANAC Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 7, Best finish: 26

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 5, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 17, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: CANAC returns as primary sponsor of Raphael Lessard’s No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado for Saturday’s Camping World trucks race at Richmond Raceway.

Chassis history: Lessard and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 312 this weekend in Richmond. GMS competed with this chassis at Gateway in 2020, leading 45 laps and finishing seventh.

Playoff outlook: Lessard is currently 14th in the championship standings, 12 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m really excited for Richmond, we should be starting in the top 10 for once this season so that’s a plus. We need to take advantage of that track position at the beginning of the race and just keep moving forward. We are hading in the right direction after Bristol and we’ll just do our best. I’m sure we’ll be really fast for Richmond this weekend.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Richmond Raceway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 11, Best finish: 5, Top 5s: 1

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 5, Best start: 11, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Track history: Tyler Ankrum’s first start at Richmond Raceway in 2020 was memorable for the San Bernardino, Calif. native. Ankrum finished in the top five and locked himself into the Camping World Trucks playoffs for the second consecutive season in last September’s event.

Chassis history: Tyler Ankrum and the No. 26 team will compete with chassis no. 329 on Saturday in Richmond. Ankrum had one top-10 finish in two races with this chassis in 2020.

Quote:

“I feel pretty confident in our chances this weekend in Richmond We haven’t had the finishes we would’ve hoped so far this season, but our luck has to turn at some point. Richmond was a good race for us last season, we finished fifth and locked ourselves into the playoffs. I’m looking forward to another strong run on Saturday.”

