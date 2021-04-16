Rackley W.A.R. Team Report: Richmond Raceway

Team Report

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series News and Notes

Event: ToyotaCare 250

Date: Saturday, April 17, 2021

Venue: Richmond (Va.) Raceway

Track Description: 0.75 mile(s) short track

Race: 250 laps / 187.5 miles

Rackley W.A.R.’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series History … Since entering the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) in 2021, the Centerville, Tenn.,-based organization has logged five starts with one driver, Timothy Peters, resulting in an average starting position of 19.8 and an average finishing position of 25.2.

Old Dominion Experience … Rackley W.A.R. co-owner Willie Allen, who spent seven years as a driver in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), has experience at the Richmond Raceway. The 2007 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, both in 2010, at America’s Premier Short Track.

Timothy Peters

No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado

Virginia is For Lovers … Richmond Raceway has hosted 12 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races since the inception of the series in 1995. The 40-year-old Danville, Va.,-native has one start in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the 0.75-mile D-shaped oval. In 2005, Timothy Peters finished in the 29th-place with Tennessee-based, now defunct, Bobby Hamilton Racing.

Short Track Stats: Timothy Peters has 57 combined NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts on short tracks (less than one mile in length). He has five wins (Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Iowa Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway), 14 top five finishes and 30 top 10 finishes, and has collected an average finish of 11.3.

Peters is one of ten former NASCAR Camping World Truck Series short track winners entered in the ToyotaCare 250. With five career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series short track victories, Peters is tied for second of all active drivers in number of wins on tracks less than one mile in length.

Starting Lineup: The lineup for the 250-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 30th-place Bristol), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 30th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Timothy Peters will start at the Richmond Raceway from the 27th-place on Row 14.

Pit Stall Selections … Pit Stall 31, towards Turn 4.

Atop the Pit Box: Chad Kendrick … Chad Kendrick, crew chief for the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado, has one top-15 finish in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the Richmond, Va.,-facility in a single start.

Catch the Action … The ToyotaCare 250 at the Richmond Raceway will be broadcast live on FS1 on Saturday, April 17, starting with NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Richmond at 12:30 p.m. (ET). It will also broadcast live at 1:00 p.m. (ET) on the Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

In the Rearview Mirror: Bristol Motor Speedway DIRT … Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R., finished in the 30th-place in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday, March 29. Peters started in the 27th-place in the 40-truck field. NASCAR made the decision to cancel the qualifying races that were originally intended to set the field at the half-mile. After inclement weather canceled qualifying, the lineup for the event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula. At the end of Stage 1 on Lap 40 Peters was in the 30th-place. He was involved an in incident on Lap 49 which resulted in redflag conditions. By the end of Stage 2 on Lap 90, Peters was scored in the 29th-place. He was scored as high as the 21stplace at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Season-to-date … Through the first five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races of the 2021 season, Timothy Peters has completed 553 of 566 laps contested (97.7 percent), and has led three laps. Peters is currently 24th in the driver point standings and 30th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner points. In addition, the Rackley W.A.R. driver has spent 130 laps running in the top 15 and has made 274 green-flag passes thus far this season.

QUOTE WORTHY

Timothy Peters, driver of the No. 25 Rackley Roofing Chevrolet Silverado for Rackley W.A.R.

On the Richmond Raceway:

“The last time I raced at the Richmond Raceway was in 2005. I enjoyed the racing experience then, and look forward to this Saturday’s race in my home state of Virginia. I have watched the race footage from last year to get an understanding of how the race played-out during the stages. I would like to think some of my success at the Iowa Speedway will help when we take the green-flag this weekend.”

TIMOTHY PETERS RICHMOND RACEWAY PERFORMANCE PROFILE

Date Event Start Finish Laps Status Led

September 8, 2005 Cheerios Betty Crocker 200 22 29 191/201 running 0

Follow Rackley W.A.R. on Social Media … To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, visit Rackley W.A.R.'s Twitter page – @Rackley_WAR, and o