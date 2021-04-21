Sheehan and LTK Head West for a Californian Trans Am

Bow, NEW HAMPSHIRE – April 21, 2021 – Tom Sheehan and the LTK Insulation Technologies Damon Racing team are heading out to WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca for Round 3 of the 2021 Trans Am presented by Pirelli Championship season. Sheehan and his LTK team are set to turn the luck around for good and have been making plans to do so with excellent preparations and dedication led by crew chief Jamie Aube.

Most of the Trans Am teams are based in the Eastern and Midwestern parts of the United States, so it’s a marathon trip all the way to Salinas, California for many but one they’re willing to make, “We’re headed to Laguna and it’s a long trip for the team,” said Tom when we spoke to him at his Granite State team headquarters last week.

Tom was honored last year for being the first driver in the TA2 Class to notch 100 Championship Race starts, so it’s fair to say he’s one of the most experienced pilots on the grid and his comments carry weight.

“I love to race and work hard to make it happen,” he said, before adding, “We will be focused on a fast clean drive out West.”

The Trans Am presented by Pirelli weekend promises to be a terrific event of action at a track that was built in 1957 located near both Salinas and Monterey, the paved road racing track is 2.238 miles long, with a 180 feet elevation change.

Laguna Seca is an exciting track to drive and to watch motorsports however fans and spectators should take note, this event is not open to the public and tickets are not available due to the pandemic.

The famous Turn 8 and 8A combination, popularly referred to as the ‘Corkscrew’ is considered one of the motorsport world’s most challenging turns, due to the 18-meter drop in elevation as well as its blind crest and apex on the uphill approach.

Turn 2, with its difficult and technical double-apex, has been renamed the ‘Andretti Hairpin’, in honor of former Formula 1 World Champion Mario Andretti, while Turn 9 has been renamed ‘Rainey Curve’ in honor of 500cc Grand Prix motorcycle racing World Champion Wayne Rainey, a resident of nearby Salinas. Also the straight that runs between Turn 6 and Turn 7 has been renamed the ‘Rahal Straight’ after four-time consecutive Champ Car race winner Bobby Rahal.

Testing for Tom and the rest of the 30 plus TA2 field begins on the afternoon of Thursday, April 29, with both practice and qualifying the following day. The race itself is at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 1.

