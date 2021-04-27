GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Kansas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 4, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 91, Stage Wins: 2

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 2, Best finish; 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 63

Notes:

Track Record: Sheldon Creed won the 2018 ARCA Menards Series season finale at Kansas Speedway en route to the 2018 series championship.

Chassis history: Sheldon Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this Saturday in Kansas. Creed took this chassis to victory lane at Kentucky and Texas and led a total of 248 laps in eight events with this chassis in 2020.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently third in the championship standings, 54 points back from the leader and 77 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has one victory at Kansas Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series in 2018 with Sheldon Creed.

Quote:

“I’m excited to get rolling again. I think we’re starting inside the top 10 so that’ll help a bit. Hopefully we can get clean air sooner rather than later and I’m looking forward to the track moving around like it usually does at Kansas. If it does we can move up and use all the lanes and try to move to the front of the field. My team continues to improve this year, so hopefully we made adjustments from the last 1.5-mile track and can go race for a win.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 7, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 104, Stage wins: 2

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 6, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 3

Notes:

Track record: In addition to his Camping World Trucks starts in 2020, Zane Smith has one pole and a best finish of third in two ARCA Menards Series starts at Kansas Speedway.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 330 this weekend in Kansas. This is the same chassis Smith won with at Dover and led 168 laps in six events with in 2020.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently eighth in the championship standings, 105 points behind the leader and 26 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has one Camping World Trucks victory at Kansas Speedway which came in 2017.

Quote:

“I can’t wait to get out to Kansas. We ran really good there last year and I think it’s a standout track for GMS as a whole. I had a few stage wins there last year and had a shot at winning all three races, it just didn’t work out for us at the end. I haven’t raced there at night yet, so I’m looking forward to that. It should be a good weekend for the 21 team.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 10, Top 10s: 1

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 4, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Track Record: Chase Purdy returns to the site of his first career top-10 finish in the Camping World Trucks Series. Purdy also has one ARCA Menards Series start at Kansas Speedway in 2018 where he started 10th and finished fifth.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 328 Saturday in Kansas. This chassis led 50 laps and had two top-five finishes in three outings with the No. 23 team in 2020.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 22nd in the championship points standings, 61 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley is no stranger to success at Kansas Speedway, visiting victory lane twice in 2006 and 2007 with Mike Skinner. ﻿Quote:

“I’m really excited for Kansas this weekend! It’s a track I’ve been to before and we had great speed there last year. We had a solid finish there as well in the second summer race. I’m hoping to have the same luck and speed this year and come out with a solid finish for the 23 team.”

Raphael Lessard, No. 24 CANAC Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 10, Best finish: 11

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 5, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 17, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: CANAC returns as primary sponsor of Raphael Lessard’s No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado this weekend in Kansas. Lessard will also carry Richelieu Hardware in addition to a special logo thanking his fans and long-time supporters for everything they have done so far in the Canadian’s career.

Chassis history: Lessard and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis no. 320 on Saturday in Kansas. This is the same chassis that Chase Elliott took to victory lane at Charlotte in 2020 and the No. 24 team scored four top-10 finishes in eight starts with this chassis last season.

Playoff outlook: Lessard is currently 14th in the championship standings, 20 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Kansas, it should be a good race. We’re starting pretty far back I think, but we’re going to try to fight our way through the field and fight for a good result. We’re ready to finish in the top five hopefully, but the goal is always to battle for the win. Kansas is a fun racetrack, you can move around a lot in the different grooves and I’m ready for the race.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 2, Best finish: 11

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 6, Best start: 11, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Building momentum: Tyler Ankrum is coming off his best finish of the season after finishing third in Richmond.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will compete with chassis no. 326 this weekend in Kansas. Ankrum had three top-10 finishes in seven starts with this chassis in 2020.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum is currently 20th in the championship points standings, 57 points behind the playoff cutoff line,

Quote:

“I’m excited to get back to Kansas. I love Kansas as the speedway itself and I’ve always had a blast there, but just not the best of luck. We’ve always had speed and great performance, but we just need to get this monkey off our back. After a great run at Richmond the team has great morale heading into this weekend and we’re just ready to really go back out there and crush it.”

