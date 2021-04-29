CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES: TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY DOUBLEHEADER TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

GENESYS 300 AND XPEL 375 – DOUBLEHEADER WEEKEND

TEXAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

FORT WORTH, TEXAS

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE – MAY 1-2

APRIL 29 2021

RACES 3 AND 4 OF 2021 NTT INDYCAR SERIES:

DETROIT (April 28, 2021) – Diversity of racing has been a hallmark of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ schedule. This weekend, not only will drivers/teams compete on the third different type of venue in as many weeks, but they will face the challenges of back-to-back races.

Following events at the Barber Motorsports Park road course and the temporary street circuit in St. Petersburg, Florida, Chevrolet drivers will tackle the fast 1.455-mile Texas Motor Speedway oval in the first of two doubleheader weekends this season.

The 212-lap Genesys 300 is May 1 and the 248-lap XPEL 375 will be contested May 2. Single-car qualifying will be conducted three hours prior to the opening race, with the drivers’ first lap time determining the starting lineup for the Genesys 300 and their second lap setting the field by position for the XPEL 375.

Repaved and redesigned in 2017, the racetrack in Fort Worth features 20 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2 and 24 degrees of banking in Turns 3 and 4, which will showcase the power of the 2.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V6 Chevrolet engine as it interacts with the car’s aerodynamic setup around the asymmetrical track.

“There are many variables to consider with the racetrack configuration, wind, heat, grip level and the short time window to dial in the cars for the first race,” Chevrolet INDYCAR program manager Rob Buckner said. “Chevrolet trackside engineers worked with teams during a March 31 test at the track and we’ll be ready for more exciting racing at Texas Motor Speedway and hopefully bring home two victories.”

Since returning to NTT INDYCAR SERIES engine manufacturer competition in 2012, Team Chevy drivers have won five of the nine races and earned five pole starts on the oval that has hosted an NTT INDYCAR SERIES race annually since it opened in 1997.

Will Power, driver of the No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske Chevrolet who is tied for second in the Driver Standings, has scored two wins and three pole starts at the track. Teammate Josef Newgarden, No. 2 XPEL Team Penske Chevrolet, earned the pole in 2018 and ’20 and won the 2019 race on the way to his second Series championship.

“One race around this place can smoke you pretty good,” said Newgarden, who placed third in the 2020 race that was the season opener on June 7 as previously scheduled races were postponed or canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “So, adding two … it will be a challenge, especially if it’s hot. It’s a daring track. You have to have commitment when you come here. You’ve got to feel very confident in yourself and in your car. I like that about this track.”

Joining the Team Chevy lineup this weekend will be Ed Carpenter in the No. 20 U.S. Air Force Chevrolet. The team owner, who won the 2014 race at Texas Motor Speedway, competes in the oval races. Conor Daly, who drives the No. 20 entry in the road/street course events, will switch to the No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet for the Texas twinbill. He has a pair of top-10 finishes in four races at the oval.

Scott McLaughlin will make his Series’ debut on an oval in the No. 3 PPG Team Penske Chevrolet.

NBCSN will telecast the Genesys 300 live at 7 p.m. ET May 1 and the XPEL 375 at 5 p.m. ET May 2. Both races will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Practice and live qualifications will stream on Peacock Premium.

Team Chevy will be represented by:

A.J. Foyt Enterprises

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 K-Line Insulators/AJ Foyt Racing

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 ROKiT/AJ Foyt Racing

Arrow McLaren SP

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Vuse Arrow McLaren SP

Carlin

Conor Daly, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin

Ed Carpenter Racing

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 U.S. Air Force

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Sonax/Autogeek

Team Penske

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 XPEL Team Penske

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Team Penske

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Team Penske

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Team Penske

Chevrolet V6 Year-By-Year Results since 2012

2021 ­– 1 pole in 2 races

Pole – Pato O’Ward (Barber Motorsports Park)

2020 – 7 wins, 11 poles in 14 races

Wins – Simon Pagenaud (Iowa1); Josef Newgarden (Iowa2, St. Louis2, Indy RC2, St. Petersburg); Will Power (Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3, St. Petersburg). Poles – Josef Newgarden (Texas, Road America1, Iowa2), Will Power (Indianapolis road course, St. Louis1, Mid-Ohio1, Indy RC3; St. Petersburg), Pato O’Ward (Road America2), Conor Daly (Iowa1), Rinus VeeKay (Indy road course October)

2019 – 9 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Driver/owner championship (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske); Indianapolis 500 win (Simon Pagenaud)

2018 – 6 wins, 9 poles in 17 races

Indianapolis 500 win (Will Power)

2017 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 17 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Josef Newgarden/Roger Penske)

2016 – 14 wins, 13 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Simon Pagenaud/Roger Penske)

2015 – 10 wins, 16 poles in 16 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Scott Dixon/Chip Ganassi);

Indianapolis 500 win (Juan Pablo Montoya). First manufacturer to capture all titles since Chevrolet returned to INDYCAR in 2012

2014 – 12 wins, 14 poles in 18 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Will Power/Roger Penske)

2013 – 10 wins, 11 poles in 19 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; Indianapolis 500 win (Tony Kanaan)

2012 – 11 wins, 10 poles in 15 races

Engine Manufacturer Championship; driver/owner titles (Ryan Hunter-Reay/Michael Andretti)

Total – 89 wins, 100 earned poles (104 poles total – earned and based on entrant points) in 151 races

PHOTO CREDIT CHEVROLET RACING – TEAM PENSKE’S WILL POWER, NO. 12 VERIZON 5G CHEVROLET, IS SECOND IN POINT STANDINGS AFTER STRONG FINISHES IN FIRST TWO RACES

