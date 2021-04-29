RCR Event Preview – Kansas Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Kansas Speedway… In 89 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has one win with Kevin Harvick (2013), five top-five, and 23 top-10 finishes. The Welcome, N.C. organization has also picked up a NASCAR Xfinity Series win with Harvick in 2006.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Cup Series Kansas 400 will be televised live Sunday, May 2, beginning at 3 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.



Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kansas Speedway… Dillon made his career-first start in the NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas Speedway in 2011 and has made a total of 15 NASCAR Cup Series starts at the 1.5-mile track, earning his best finish of sixth in May and October 2016. He has also made five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track, recording one pole award (2013) and a best finish of second (2012). In three NASCAR Truck Series races, Dillon has earned one pole award (2011) and a best finish of fourth (2014).

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTE:

How is Kansas unique compared to some of the other 1.5-mile tracks?

“Kansas Speedway has done a really good job with their banking. There’s a line right up by the fence that has a little extra grip. There’s an angle up there that I don’t think many tracks have figured out yet, but Kansas got it right. You can run from top to bottom there. The bottom groove is the preferred groove at the beginning, but it becomes too tight to try and run around there in turns one and two sometimes depending on what the balance of your race car is. I’ve enjoyed that track a lot ever since they repaved it. I wish every track could do as good as a job as Kansas has with repaves.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Kansas Speedway… Reddick has three NASCAR Cup Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with his best finish of ninth coming in 2019. Reddick also has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile speedway, starting and finishing inside the top 10 in all three events, as well as two NASCAR Truck Series starts.

About Childress Vineyards… Childress Vineyards is a premier winery located at the southern gateway of the Yadkin Valley in Lexington, North Carolina. Owned by Richard Childress, NASCAR team owner and Hall of Fame member, Childress Vineyards has been producing award-winning wines with the expertise of Winemaker Mark Frizsolowski. Open daily for tours, tastings, and lunch in the Bistro. Information about Childress Vineyards can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/childresswines/, on Twitter at @ChildressWines and on Instagram at Instagram.com/childresswines.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTE:

When it comes to a track like Kansas Speedway where you may be able to run the fence, do you go in with a higher sense of confidence? Or what are the keys to success at Kansas?

“I want to say I do, but it can be tough since that’s not the only way to be successful at Kansas Speedway. When I’m on the fence when the tires get warmer and we are on a longer run, the top can be a tool to help me with long run speed. I feel like when I’ve come in years past, I have almost put too much into it. My first race last year I tried to run it too much and tried to make our car the fastest car on the track when really I didn’t need to be at that time. Then, the second race we had there, my team did a really good job of making our car run well all across the racetrack, but I felt like I had to run the top and got us into a hole. So, running the top at Kansas is a lot of fun and we can get speed doing it, but it’s important to be versatile and be smart throughout the whole race. We’ll have a good starting position, which should help us on Sunday. But when I think about Kansas, I also think about execution getting to pit road, being fast in and out of the box, executing the green flag stops we’re going to have throughout the stages, and managing restarts. We just need to be smart and manage other parts of the race to make sure it doesn’t get away from us. We have a good starting spot with our No. 8 Childress Vineyards Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, so the goal is to build on that and race smart all day long.”