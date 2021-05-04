Dirteeze Partners with Moffitt for Mid-Ohio

Best Trade Wipe Available Joins Moffitt for Race Partnership

﻿MOORESVILLE, N.C. (May 3, 2021) – David Gilliland Racing (DGR) announced today that Dirteeze will serve as the primary partner of Thad Moffitt’s No. 46 Ford Fusion for the Mid-Ohio 150 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, when the ARCA Menards Series tackles the 13-turn, 2.258-mile road course on June 4.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thad and the lineage he represents of a solid and proven winning tradition,” Roy Scharrer, Dirteeze director, said. “Thad and David Gilliland Racing embody the same drive and winning principles of the Dirteeze brand and products: toughness and tenacity. Equally, we feel this opportunity serves as a great platform to leverage awareness of our brand to a broader consumer base. We look forward to evolving and sustaining this partnership with Thad as a representative of the Dirteeze brand.”

Dirteeze, the originator of agitation technology built into a wet wipe, was launched in the UK market in 2007. Now, Dirteeze-US is bringing their most popular line of wipes to the US market, led by a team with over 30 years of experience providing wipe solutions to the retail, industrial, safety and janitorial markets. With products ranging from industrial wet wipes to non-woven industrial wipes, Dirteeze develops their products to service a unique range of needs. From engineering and production environments, to construction and automotive markets, for contractors and mobile workers, the Dirteeze range of products has the answer.

“I am super excited to bring Dirteeze into the sport. They have an awesome product, and they are a growing brand like myself,” Moffitt said. “I believe they are a great fit for not only me, but for the sport of auto racing as a whole. I am grateful for the opportunity to represent their company and I look forward to building our partnership.”

Moffitt is aiming to compete in the full 20-race ARCA Menards Series schedule for DGR in 2021. In four starts this season, the North Carolina-native has one top-five and three top-10 finishes with a career best third-place result at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in March.

The Mid-Ohio 150 will be televised live on FS1 at 6:00 p.m. ET on June 4.

About Dirteeze

Launched in the UK in 2007, Dirteeze is the originator of agitation technology built into a wet wipe. The Dirteeze product range covers everything from industrial wet wipes to non-woven industrial wipes. Dirteeze products combine high quality, with affordable cost that will impress your customers, differentiate your company from the others and grow your business within these market segments. Dirteeze products have been developed by focusing on finding the best solution for the wiping task at hand, not by following what others have already done. For more information, email info@dirteezeus.com or visit www.dirteezeus.com.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance. In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.