Max Gutiérrez ready to resume ARCA Menards Series East schedule in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn.: After a nearly 10-week sabbatical, the ARCA Menards Series East schedule resumes this weekend at Fairgrounds Speedway (Tenn.) Nashville with Rette Jones Racing Rookie Max Gutiérrez eyeing his second win of the season in Saturday night’s Crosley Record Pressing 200.

Two races into the 2021 season, Gutiérrez has finished first and seventh respectively, but the Mexico City, Mex. native knows if he is going to have a shot at a championship, he needs a top-five or better in his debut at the historic Nashville short track.

“It feels like last year since I’ve been in an ARCA East car, but I’m ready to get back after it this weekend,” said Gutiérrez who has spent the break racing in Mexico.

“I’m excited to get back to the track with Mark and the Rette Jones Racing team and learn a new track and have an opportunity to contend for the win.”

Nashville marks the second ARCA Menards Series East track this season that Gutiérrez has never turned laps in his brief stock car career but with the notebook of the co-team owner and crew chief Mark Rette, the 18-year-old is committed to utilizing practice and the guidance of Rette to make his Nashville trip a memorable one.

“Practice is super important for our No. 30 TOUGHBUILT Ford Fusion team this year, including this weekend at Nashville,” added Gutiérrez. “With every lap turned it puts me and our team in a much better position for the race. It’s all about getting comfortable during practice and from there it’s putting up another good lap in qualifying and being at the right place at the right time when it comes to the checked flag.”

Nine points behind championship points leader Sammy Smith in the ARCA Menards Series East champion standings, Gutiérrez realizes with a win in the bank, the bigger picture is still a priority.

“We want to win again, but if that opportunity doesn’t present itself, we don’t need to put ourselves in a spot where we give points away and take us out of the championship. It’s only race three of eight, but we are points racing. There is not room for error and a lot more to be lost than gained. Hopefully, we leave Nashville on Saturday night in a good place and a good spot heading to Dover.”

Set for his fourth career ARCA East start, Gutiérrez knows without support, this weekend would not be possible.

“I cannot thank my partners TOUGHBUILT, TekNekk, Telcel (Jimmy Morales) and Avaya enough for this chance to fight for another win and of course for Rette Jones Racing for the opportunity to drive their race cars.

“Two races in, I know we have turned heads, but we cannot afford to get complacent and just have to remember what is at stake for everyone involved.”

Rette says he’s proud of Gutiérrez’s initiatives and believes they can be in the hunt for the third career win for RJR.

“I know that Five Flags didn’t go the way we hoped, but we came out of the race with a top-10 and valuable experience for Max. Nashville is a track that I feel should be in Max’s wheelhouse and I think everyone is rejuvenated after this long break and ready to get back to Victory Lane.”

RJR is co-owned by Canadian entrepreneur and former race car driver Terry Jones.

Before Gutiérrez turns his attention to Saturday’s activities, he will be in Nashville on Fri., May 7 along with his No. 30 TOUGHBUILT Ford Fusion for a special announcement at Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville with former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analyst Dale Earnhardt Jr. alongside. The event will take place from 12:30 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. CT.

The Crosley Record Pressing 200 (200 laps | 100 miles) is the third of eight races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series East schedule. Practice begins for the one-day show on Saturday, May 8 from 1:30 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is set for later in the day at 4:15 p.m. The event will take the green flag just after 8:30 p.m. with live television coverage on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold. All times are local (CT).

For more on Max Gutiérrez, please visit maxgutierrez.com, like him on Facebook (Max Gutierrez Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@maxgutierrezmx).

For more on Rette Jones Racing, please visit RetteJonesRacing.com, like them on Facebook (Rette Jones Racing) or follow them on Twitter (@RetteJones30).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the intent of building a successful racing operation built around the fundamentals of hard work and a never give up attitude.

Owned by racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR plan to field a full-time entry in 2021 in the ARCA Menards Series East, while also hopeful to field vehicles in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS).

The winning ARCA East team also offers technical and setup intel as part of its technical alliance partnership program.