Kaulig Racing Surprises AJ Allmendinger with Darlington Throwback Scheme

LEXINGTON, N.C. (May 3, 2021) – Kaulig Racing surprised AJ Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Hyperice Chevrolet, on Monday morning with a special throwback scheme commemorating his first-ever NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) win.

Allmendinger, who had a 12-year NCS tenure, won the Cheez-It 355 at Watkins Glen International in 2014, while driving for JTG Daugherty Racing. Throughout his NCS career, Allmendinger recorded one win, 11 top five and 57 top-10 finishes before retiring from full-time competition in 2018.

“This was unexpected for sure,” said Allmendinger. “It’s definitely something that means a lot to me. That Cup win was really special at that point in my life for so many reasons. I spent a long time in the sport, and had many ups and downs. Looking at this car brings back great memories to think about what that day meant for me and everything that came along with it. Hopefully we can do the same thing and go out there, win the race, and burn it down.”

Following his retirement from full-time competition, Allmendinger joined Kaulig Racing to drive part-time in the 2019 and 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) seasons where he earned three wins, eight top five, and 10 top-10 finishes. He then inked a deal with the team to drive full-time for the 2021 NXS season, including a limited NCS schedule.

“AJ is very special to us at Kaulig Racing,” said team president, Chris Rice. “He has done so much for all of us, both on and off the track, so we wanted to do something special in return to show our appreciation.”

The Steakhouse Elite 200 at Darlington Raceway will take place on Saturday, May 8 at 1PM ET with coverage on FS1.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team also made its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is an Inc. 500 global recovery and movement enhancement technology company specializing in vibration, percussion and thermal technology. Hyperice’s technology is used by the world’s most elite athletes in professional and collegiate training rooms, as well as rehabilitation facilities and fitness facilities globally. Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries such as fitness, esports, healthcare, massage, and workplace wellness. In March 2020, Hyperice acquired Normatec, innovators of cutting-edge dynamic compression systems, and in December 2020 acquired RecoverX, pioneers of intelligent thermal technologies, to deliver world-class performance and wellness solutions. For more information, visit www.hyperice.com.