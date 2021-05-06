AmercianTrucks Announces $2000 Grant Awardee

Positive Payload Program Donates $53,800 To-Date

PAOLI, Pa. (May 5th, 2021) – Aftermarket parts authority, AmericanTrucks (AT) announces the 2020 year-end awardee of its Positive Payload (PP) grant program. Launched in 2017, the program supports non-profits who use and rely on pickup trucks to benefit the community. This year’s $2,000 PP winner is a housing-focused charity called Bike & Build. With the addition of Bike & Build, AT has now donated a total of $53,800 to deserving charities across the U.S.

Bike & Build engages young adults in service-oriented cycling trips to raise awareness for affordable housing for all. The organization was founded in New York in 2003 and currently operates from the Bok building in South Philadelphia. To date, over 3,800 riders have pedaled more than 11 million miles spending 255,000+ hours of their time helping on affordable housing builds with local affiliates.

AT extends a sincere congratulations to this year’s $2,000 winner Bike & Build and all the grant recipients that preceded it. The PP grant program continues to accept applications on an ongoing basis for an opportunity of being awarded an initial $200 grant. At the end of the year, one of the previous $200 winners is selected to win the annual award of an additional $2,000. Interested charities can head to AT’s website to submit their application and see a snapshot of previous participants.

Learn more here: https://www.americantrucks.com/positive-payload.html

