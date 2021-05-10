More Run Groups Eligible and Expanded On-Track Schedule for Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) at Finger Lakes Invitational with Masters Historic Racing at Watkins Glen, July 9 – 11

Expanded Schedule Now Includes all HSR Classes in Run Groups 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10

Groups 9 and 10 Open to Cars Not Within Host Masters Historic Racing/Masters Endurance Legends Eligibility Criteria

Test Day, Thursday, July 8, Precedes Three Full Days of Practice, Qualifying and Races, July 9 – 11, on The Glen Grand Prix Circuit

WATKINS GLEN, New York (May 10, 2021) – Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) officials announced today that HSR has added more run groups for competition in an expanded on-track schedule of events for the Finger Lakes Invitational with Masters Historic Racing at Watkins Glen International, July 9 – 11.

The new-for-2021 race at The Glen, which was originally scheduled to debut in 2020 as part of the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, now continues as a motorsports-only event after the popular wine, art, music and culinary event was postponed recently due to the ongoing pandemic recovery.

This year’s Finger Lakes Invitational at The Glen will be open to spectators with more information on ticket pricing, camping and packages available by clicking here.

Originally set to include just Group 5 and select invitational entries from HSR’s run groups, the unfortunate postponement of the Wine Festival two years in a row has once again freed up the event’s time schedule and track space to bring more HSR groups and competitors to The Glen’s legendary 3.4-mile Grand Prix circuit.

An unofficial test day, Thursday, July 8, sets the stage for three full days of HSR practice, qualifying and races at The Glen.

The expanded schedule now includes all HSR Classes in Run Groups 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 9 and 10. Giving even more HSR competitors a chance to race at The Glen, Groups 9 and 10 are open to cars that do not meet the eligibility criteria of event host Masters Historic Racing and Masters Endurance Legends.

The Masters Historic Racing Weekend at The Glen continues a successful and ongoing relationship between HSR and Masters that has been in place the last few racing seasons.

The annual “HSR Classics” at Daytona International Speedway and Sebring International Raceway both featured Masters entries competing for overall and series honors in several different run groups.

In order for HSR to set the event schedule, competitors are requested to register in advance for the Finger Lakes Invitational as soon as possible through the online portal, which is available by clicking here.

