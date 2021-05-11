THAD MOFFITT NEXT GENERATION BRAND AMBASSADOR FOR GOODY’S® HEADACHE POWDERS

Moffitt Continues the Family Legacy with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

WELCOME, N.C. (May 11, 2021) – Thaddeus “Thad” Moffitt, driver of the No. 46 Ford Fusion in the ARCA Menards Series for David Gilliland Racing (DGR), has entered into a personal services agreement with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., the largest independent provider of over-the-counter products in North America, to become the next generation brand ambassador for Goody’s® Headache Powders.

Through this new partnership, the 20-year-old will carry Goody’s® branding on the No. 46 Ford Fusion throughout the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season. Goody’s® Cool Orange branding will be included on Moffitt’s suit.

A fourth-generation driver, Moffitt is the second member of the Petty family to be part of the rich history with Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., trusted brands.

“I am excited to partner with Goody’s® Headache Powders,” Moffitt said. “Goody’s® has been a part of the Petty family for a long time – and curing our headaches for as long as I can remember. It will be cool to work with Grandpa, and continue the family history with Goody’s®.

“To carry Goody’s® Cool Orange is exciting, and I am looking forward to growing with the brand.” Moffitt, the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, will represent the entire Goody’s® Headache Powders line, with an emphasis on Goody’s® Cool Orange targeted to introduce a younger audience to the product. Richard Petty has been a Goody’s® spokesperson since 1977 – the same year Goody’s® became one of the first non-automotive sponsors of NASCAR. The partnership is the longest continuous span as a brand collaboration in racing – and arguably the longest of its kind in all of sports.

“We are excited to welcome Thad Moffitt to the Goody’s® team, while also continuing Goody’s® legacy with the Richard Petty organization,” Goody’s® brand manager Dee Scates said.

Moffitt made his ARCA Menards Series debut in 2017. In the ARCA Menards Series, Moffitt has four topfive finishes and 16 top-10 finishes in 32 career starts. The Trinity, N.C.,-native earned a career-best thirdplace finish at the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on March 12, 2021.

Brooks Marketing Group acted as an advisor to the agreement.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare markets, sells, manufactures and distributes consumer healthcare products to retail outlets throughout the U.S. and Canada, Australia, and in certain other international markets. The Company’s diverse portfolio of brands include Monistat® and Summer’s Eve® women’s health products, BC® and Goody’s® pain relievers, Clear Eyes® eye care products, DenTek® specialty oral care products, Dramamine® motion sickness treatments, Fleet® enemas and glycerin suppositories, Chloraseptic® and Luden’s® sore throat treatments and drops, Compound W® wart treatments, Little Remedies® pediatric over-the-counter products, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste® diaper rash ointments, Nix® lice treatment, Debrox® earwax remover, Gaviscon® antacid in Canada, and Hydralyte® rehydration products and the Fess® line of nasal and sinus care products in Australia.

About David Gilliland Racing

David Gilliland Racing (DGR) is a race team owned by NASCAR veteran David Gilliland and businessman Johnny Gray. The team specializes in driver development, competing full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, multiple ARCA Menards Series divisions and CARS Tour with factory support from Ford Performance.

In its first four years of operation, DGR has achieved success in each series tallying up multiple wins and championships. The team operates out of three buildings totaling 60,000 square feet in Mooresville, N.C.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. Petty Enterprises recorded 268 victories, and Richard Petty Motorsports has recorded five victories, for a total of 273, respectively. Richard Petty Motorsports has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Erik Jones. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C.

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).