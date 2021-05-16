Erik Jones Finishes in the 22nd-place at the Dover International Speedway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Medallion Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 22nd-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Drydene 400 at the Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday, May 16.

The lineup for the 400-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes into account finishing positions from the previous race (weighted 25% owner and 25% driver, 18th-place Darlington), the ranking in team owner points (35%, 27th-place) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Jones started at the “Monster Mile,” located in Dover, Del., from the 23rd-place on Row 12.

The 24-year-old Byron, Michigan, native was scored as high as 18th place at the Dover International Speedway.

“Our team just struggled all day with the handling of the No. 43 Medallion Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We could never get the feel we were looking for, and we fought all day to try to bring home a decent finish. Hopefully, we have some notes to make changes when we come back again.” -Erik Jones