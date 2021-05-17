CINDRIC WINS AT DOVER

DOVER, DE – May 17, 2021 – Austin Cindric worked his way through the field to win at Dover International Speedway, marking his third NASCAR Xfinity Series win of the 2021 season and extended his championship lead to 62 points over second place.

“Congratulations to Austin, Brian, Roger, and the entire No. 22 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Austin and Brian showcased their maturity and patience as they worked their race strategy and drove to the front of the field for the win. Dover is a unique and challenging track, but Austin was able to conquer the Monster Mile.”

Cindric started the race in 16th position, but was able to maneuver the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang through the field to finish Stage 1 in eighth, after a remarkable save on lap 44. After four fresh tires, at the Stage 1 caution, he continued moving forward to finish Stage 2 in third place. On lap 150, Cindric passed the race leader and never looked back while finishing 3.786 in front of second place.

“There are just very few places that really have the same intensity throughout a lap,” commented Cindric. “It is quite challenging to race here. We were able to make it back from 16th starting position today which I knew would be our biggest challenge throughout the course of the race.”

Ford Performance teammates Ryan Sieg with RSS Racing finished P8 and Riley Herbst with Stewart-Haas Racing in P17.

The NASCAR Cup Series raced on Sunday while Ford Performance teammates Joey Logano with Team Penske finished P5, Kevin Harvick with Stewart-Haas Racing in P6, and Cole Custer with Stewart-Haas Racing finished in P10.

The NASCAR Cup & Xfinity Series is headed for the inaugural Circuit of the Americas (COTA) race in Austin, Texas this weekend.

33 CHAMPIONSHIPS – 419 WINS – 380 POLES!

