Kaulig Racing Partners with Pit Boss® Grills

AJ Allmendinger to Pilot the No. 16 Pit Boss Chevrolet for Pit Boss 250 at Circuit of the Americas

LEXINGTON, N.C. (May 17, 2021) – Kaulig Racing is proud to announce that it has partnered with Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, for the inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) race, the Pit Boss® 250 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

“We are blessed to partner with A.J. Allmendinger and the entire No. 16 team for the Pit Boss 250,” said Dansons President Jeff Thiessen. “AJ is arguably the best road course driver on the Xfinity Series circuit, so we are thrilled to have someone of his caliber wheeling the No. 16 Pit Boss Chevy in the inaugural Pit Boss 250. We are very excited for a great day of racing at the iconic Circuit of the Americas in the heart of barbecue country in Austin, Texas.”

Allmendinger, nicknamed a “road-course ringer,” has four road-course wins and nine top-five finishes in the NXS to date.

“I’m pumped to have such a big brand like Pit Boss Grills come on board for our race at COTA,” said Allmendinger. “I’m excited to join the Pit Boss team and I’m thankful for the opportunity to hopefully put on a good show for them at COTA.”

The Pit Boss 250 will be part of the inaugural NASCAR at COTA weekend, as the nation’s top racing circuit visits Austin for the first time. The NXS showdown will feature NASCAR’s rising stars battling on the 3.41-mile long course at the world-renowned, 20-turn counterclockwise circuit. COTA is America’s only facility that annually hosts both Formula 1 and MotoGP races, and is also the only FIA-certified Grade 1 track in the United States.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Pit Boss Grills with us at COTA!” said Kaulig Racing team president, Chris Rice. “This is a track we have circled on our calendars at Kaulig Racing, and we are confident AJ will be able to put on a good show for everyone at Pit Boss.”

Allmendinger’s No. 16 Pit Boss Chevy will hit the track on Saturday, May 22 at 4:00PM EST to kick off the first-ever NASCAR weekend at COTA.



About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016, Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started and made the Championship 4 round for the first time in 2020. Kaulig Racing fields three full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Jeb Burton, the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, and the No. 16 Chevrolet driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned five wins in 2020 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. The team also made its second NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start in the 2021 Daytona 500 with Kaz Grala, as well as a limited NCS schedule this season. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Pit Boss® Grills

Pit Boss® Grills, the fastest growing brand in the grilling industry, offers the best value per square inch in the pellet grill market, doing so with innovation, excellence and a distinctly customer-driven approach. Pit Boss® takes pride in delivering the best possible products, at an affordable price, crafting grills that are Bigger. Hotter. Heavier.® than the competition. For more information, please visit us online at PitBoss-Grills.com, on Facebook, on Twitter, on Instagram, on Pinterest and on YouTube.