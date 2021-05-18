North American Road Star: How to Earn Serious Money from Your Car?

With millions of Americans unemployed thanks to the virus, it’s highly likely you’re bound to ask yourself if there’s a way you can make a fast buck in these trying times. It’s definitely better to bring something to the table even if you’re not the breadwinner of the family, right? Or you could be just wanting to make a sideline income, an add-on to a regular job. What you may not realize as a car owner is your vehicle can actually be a means to that end. Indeed, you can make money from your car other than exploring the prospects of selling it.

First things first, however. Before you plunge your car into a money-making scheme to earn some dollars, know you need to ensure your vehicle is in tiptop shape. If not, you could be subjecting your fave wheels to overloading and sudden stress that could be destructive in nature. In the process, you end up facing a bigger problem than when you started. So a visit to your go-to mechanic is wise in this regard.

The good news is there are plenty of tried-and-tested ways you can earn money from your car. Even better, some of these jobs have become full-time for many, a possible option you can explore while you let the virus run its course.

Become a Ridesharing App Driver

It’s simple actually. You get people from point A to point B. The more you do it, the greater you earn. Plus, you need not work the job full time. As many have done before you, they’re earning from ridesharing on the sides.

What’s the catch? Well, you’ll have to pass through screening to be part of a ridesharing app’s army of drivers. There’s background checking, criminal record checking and your driving record have to be sterling. Your vehicle too must meet the standards, age-wise and quality-wise. Plus, you’ll have to shoulder all the car expenses: gas, maintenance, insurance, and in the long run, repairs.

Then bear in mind that this is not a delivery job so your income will vary according to the demands on the street. Usually, we’re talking about weekday rush hours and weekend nights before bars close.

A peak hour could get you $25 but it’s not an assurance. Some trusted apps you can tap are:

Lyft

Uber

Wingz

Deliver Goods

If you really want a full-time job that gives you a full-time income, exploring delivery jobs may be your best option.

You can do start to work for multiple restaurants and with COVID-19 stay-at-home protocols in place delivering food are in great demand. Some of the apps you can tap are:

Uber Eats

DoorDash

Grubhub

The downside is food delivery rises with lunch and dinner. So you may not have much to do in between. But if you’re really serious about earning, here’s another delivery that’s bound to exact every energy in your body. We’re talking about delivering just about anything on the planet.

Top of that list is Amazon. Yes, you’ve heard that right, the Jeff Bezos company. The downside? As you’ll be running after a daily quota of packages to deliver (usually 100), you’ll be so busy you may not have time to pee in a decent bathroom. And your guess is as good as our where Amazon drivers take a leak.

Take note that the package delivery business is global. For one, you could end up delivering a product that people send to other parts of the world. For instance, it’s easy to send a package to the Philippines from Canada these days.

Some of the most common businesses you can apply to as a delivery guy are:

Amazon Flex

Shipt

Instacart

Postmates

Rent Your Car

You won’t be using your car the whole day right? Not unless you’re going on a road trip. So a good idea for you to earn is to rent it. You can make your car available so people who want to use a car but don’t have one (e.g., travelers) can make the most of one. It’s a matter of supply and demand.

In theory, car rental sounds the best of both worlds. But be warned: it could break your heart. The advantage here of course, if you’re earning in times when your car isn’t in use. Remember, however, that short-term car rentals can not only mean more miles on your car but also it can mean added repairs. After all, strangers who use your car may not think much of the car when using it.

Well, still that doesn’t take away the fact that this could be a lucrative venture. And why not? If you have a second car that nobody uses or if your company has given you a ride to and from home every day. That you’re earning even if you’re doing something else is a good addition to your income. It can pay loans and your insurance premium.

Some legit short-term car rental businesses you can tap are:

Hyrecar

Getaround

Turo

Now that you know you can earn money from your car, you should get moving and start counting your dollars as soon as possible.