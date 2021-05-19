DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: COTA

Saturday, May 22

Track: Circuit of the Americas, 20-turn, 3.426-mile road course|

Race: 9 of 22

Event: Toyota Tundra 225 (42 laps, 143 miles)

Schedule

Friday, May 21

Practice: 3:05 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Saturday, May 22

Qualifying: 9:05 a.m. ET (FOX Sports 2)

Race: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Monster Energy Ford F-150

Deegan makes her ninth start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season in the No. 1 Monster Energy F-150 on Saturday afternoon at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

A few weeks ago, Deegan participated in the Skip Barber Racing School at the 20-turn track to get a feel for the layout in a Ford Mustang GT before hitting the track this weekend in the Truck Series.

Deegan’s only previous road course start this season was at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course in February. The Ford driver started 23rd and finished 28th after late-race contact forced Deegan to make an unscheduled pit stop to repair damage.

The most recent Truck Series race was two weeks ago at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Deegan started 10th and ran in the top-10, but ultimately finished 20th after several late-race cautions resulted in a damaged F-150.

This weekend is the first time the Truck Series has had practice since the Dirt Race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway at the end of March.

﻿Check out Deegan’s YouTube channel for her vlog which covers her Skip Barber Racing School experience at COTA in preparation for Saturday’s race.

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Gray makes his ninth start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season on Saturday at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

Like much of the field, Saturday will be the first race of any kind at COTA for the 21-year-old driver. He has two previous road course starts in the Truck Series, both coming at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Gray joined his teammate Hailie Deegan at COTA for the Skip Barber Racing School in late April to learn the 3.426-mile road course behind the wheel of a Mustang GT in advance of this weekend’s event.

The Ford Performance driver currently sits 18th in the series standings with seven races remaining until the playoffs begin. His best finish remains a 12th-place run at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway in March.

Click here for Gray’s career statistics.

Gray on COTA:

“COTA is a super tough and technical track to drive. It was really helpful to be able to attend the Skip Barber Racing School down there and see the track beforehand. I think anything you can do to familiarize yourself with the track since there are so many corners is going to pay off. I was able to work with Mike Stillwagon who has helped me before, so it was nice to work with him again to get prepared for Saturday.”