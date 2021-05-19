Logan Bearden – Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

COTA 225 | Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Bearden Automotive/Parker Electric Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Logan Bearden

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport, @LoganBearden66

Bearden on Racing at COTA: “This is the biggest opportunity of my racing career and I’m proud to be with Niece Motorsports for the inaugural COTA 225 at Circuit of the Americas.

“I have some road racing background at COTA, so I’m hopeful that will play into our hands with a smooth practice and a good starting spot for the race. Once that green flag drops it’s about bringing everyone at Niece Motorsports and our partners with the highest finish possible.”

Bearden at COTA: Saturday’s race marks the first visit ever for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Circuit of the Americas. The inaugural event also marks Bearden’s debut at the 3.4-mile road course.

Home Sweet Home: Saturday’s ninth race of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season is a hometown race for Bearden. A native of Austin, Texas, Bearden will have plenty of support for the highly anticipated race.

Between family, friends and marketing partners, Bearden is expected to have over 50 people attending the race in the grandstands throughout the 20-turn road course.

On the Truck: Bearden’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Bearden Automotive and Parker Electric colors in Saturday afternoon’s race.

Bearden Automotive has served Austin-area drivers for over 20 years, providing a high quality, independent alternative to dealerships and general repair shops.

Since 1982 Parker Electric has prided itself as a professional and respected electrical contractor.

The ownership and management of Parker Electric have over 75 years of combined experience in the electrical construction industry and have earned the respect of the region’s most reputable building owners, general contractors, construction managers, management companies, architects, and engineers.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.