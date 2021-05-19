Carson Hocevar – Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

COTA 225 | Circuit of the Americas Race Advance

Team: No. 42 PlainsCapital Bank/MG Machinery LLC Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Carson Hocevar

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @CarsonHocevar

Hocevar on Racing at COTA: “Saturday’s race is definitely going to be a challenge for all of us, so I’m really thankful that we’ll get some practice time before we race,” said Carson Hocevar. “I really enjoy road course racing, it’s a fun change of pace. I’m hoping we can keep building on our strong run from Darlington as we head into this weekend in our MG Machinery Chevrolet.”

Hocevar at COTA: Saturday’s race at Circuit of the Americas is the first race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at the road course.

Hocevar has two road course starts in the Truck Series, both coming at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. His best finish was a 14th-place result coming this season.

On the Truck: The No. 42 Chevrolet will race with support from PlainsCapital Bank and MG Machinery at Circuit of the Americas.

MG Machinery offers construction, heavy equipment, and mining equipment. With a wealth of knowledge and experience, MG Machinery is more than a heavy equipment dealer. We go beyond the sale to make sure all clients are 100% satisfied with the service.

PlainsCapital was founded in 1988 by former Hilltop Holdings Vice Chairman and Co-CEO Alan White and a group of investors who raised the capital to acquire Plains National Bank, a Lubbock financial institution with one branch and $198.8 million in assets.

Thirty years later, PlainsCapital Bank is the fourth-largest bank in Texas based on deposit market share. PlainsCapital has a statewide presence with more than 60 locations in markets such as Austin, the Coastal Bend, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Lubbock, San Antonio, and the Rio Grande Valley.

PlainsCapital has a diverse range of services, including commercial banking, treasury management, private banking, and wealth management, as well as consumer banking.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2021, Niece Motorsports enters its sixth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel/lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.