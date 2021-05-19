Performance Enhancing Aftermarket Accessories for Your Ford Territory

After a couple of years of driving through the rough Australian roads and a few hundred kilograms of added 4×4 equipment and accessories, your Ford Territory may not feel as if it’s new anymore. Fortunately, when it comes to “freshening up” your Territory and getting the most out of its performance, there are a few proven methods guaranteed to make it perform better than it did when you bought it from the dealership. Regardless of whether you think about performance as pure horsepower, better fuel economy, or a bit of both, there are Ford Territory accessories that can improve every aspect of your vehicle’s performance.

But why should you consider aftermarket performance Ford Territory accessories? Well, there are many reasons why Australians nationwide modify their vehicles with aftermarket 4×4 equipment, the most common of which are to improve their towing capacity, off-road capabilities, protection against curious ‘roos, etc. People towing heavy loads and conquering rugged off-road trails need the extra engine power to push through obstacles. Some of the most popular power enhancements include throttle controllers and aftermarket exhaust systems.

Throttle Controllers

Throttle controllers are small, affordable devices that tweak the voltage signal sent from the accelerator pedal to the vehicle’s engine control unit in order to reduce throttle lag and improve acceleration. Throttle lag is the delay that you experience when you press the accelerator pedal and the time it takes for your vehicle to start moving forward. There are many different types of throttle controllers available, and the iDrive is one of the most popular ones. iDrive throttle controllers let you choose between multiple different settings, allowing you to adjust your throttle response based on the type of driving you do.

For instance, if you need the extra responsiveness, you can set it to ultimate mode and your throttle will be fully opened even before you press 50% of the accelerator pedal. However, this means that your vehicle will spend more fuel. Fortunately, iDrive throttle controllers also feature a normal mode and even economy mode. The normal mode replicates the vehicle’s stock settings, whereas the economy mode reduces the throttle response, allowing for slower, more controlled acceleration and thus, better fuel economy. Throttle controllers are relatively easy to install if you’re handy with some basic tools, and they can be removed just as easily should you figure out it’s not the modification for you.

Exhaust Systems

While exhaust systems aren’t necessarily considered 4×4 equipment, they are very popular amongst 4×4 owners for the aforementioned reasons. An aftermarket exhaust system differs from a stock exhaust system in a few different ways. For starters, aftermarket systems are made using higher-grade materials such as stainless and aluminized steel, whereas stock exhausts are usually manufactured using mild steel.

Stainless and aluminized steel are more durable and resistant to corrosion, impact and the elements in general. Stainless steel is the stronger out of the two materials, but it’s also heavier. The added weight of stainless steel exhausts can hurt your fuel economy rather than improve it, which is why most 4×4 owners who are looking to improve their vehicle’s performance AND fuel economy opt for aluminized exhausts. However, this also means that aluminized steel exhausts are generally more expensive.

Besides the materials aftermarket exhausts are made of, they also differ in how the parts, particularly the exhaust pipes are made. Generally, stock exhaust pipes are manufactured using what’s called crush-bending. Crush-bending is a pipe bending technique that involves using a radius die and backing shoes. This technique results in bends that have a slight depression, which can negatively impact the flow of gases throughout the entire system.

On the other hand, aftermarket exhaust pipes are typically manufactured using mandrel-bending. Mandrel-bending involves using a mandrel inside the pipe while it’s getting swept through the backing shoes and die, resulting in bends that are smooth and free of profile and diameter changes. Mandrel-bent pipes don’t have the gas restrictions that crush-bent pipes do, resulting in significant performance and fuel economy gains.

Engine Kits

No matter how great your exhaust system upgrade may be, the engine still has its limits. In fact, it can make more sense from a financial point of view to just start from scratch. That being said, engine conversion kits have their own place in the 4×4 scene. Rebuilding your engine from scratch is quite the task, as you’ll need to take it out of the bonnet, disassemble it, reassemble it, and put it back into place. There are professional mechanics who can do all of this for you at a cost. However, since the engine is the heart of your vehicle, having some who knows what they’re doing complete the job for you is paramount.

You may think that having the mechanic source individual parts of the engine that needs replacing is more affordable, but it’s quite opposite. Not only is it more expensive, but it’s more time-consuming. Depending on your vehicle and the kit you get, engine kits may include pistons, piston rings, bearings, freeze plugs, gasket set, and sealing set.

Maintenance Is Important

No matter how new or how high-performance your vehicle is, if you don’t maintain it, you can’t expect it to be in good shape, just like how you can’t expect to be in good shape if you don’t take care of your body. Basic things like wrong oil, clogged air filters, dirty sensors and loose cables can rob your Ford Territory of performance. So before you spend money on upgrades and modifications, it’s important to make sure everything you already have is working to the best of its ability. Anything else is just a waste of money and time.

You’ll be surprised how well your vehicle can perform after proper servicing and maintenance. Once you’re confident your vehicle is in top-notch shape, only then should you consider how you can increase its performance ceiling with aftermarket 4×4 equipment. Most aftermarket parts are made to last, and there are many different brands to choose from, so you can rest assured you’ll be able to find exactly what you need.