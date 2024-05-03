RFK, Chris Buescher Participate in Annual Fifth Third Day

Buescher, RFK Teammates Pack Hundreds of Meals at Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte

CONCORD, N.C. (May 3, 2024) – Chris Buescher and RFK Racing celebrated Fifth Third Day by packing meals at Second Harvest Food Bank Metrolina Friday morning, all part of the Bank’s initiative to tackle food insecurity across its nationwide footprint.

The Bank has recognized 5/3 on the calendar as Fifth Third Day since 1991, and since 2012 the Bank and its employees have worked toward a common goal to fight hunger. For the last several years, Fifth Third has collaborated with Feeding America and partner food banks to serve communities.

RFK has been a longtime supporter of Fifth Third Day, as once again Buescher and a host of RFK employees visited the Charlotte community to give back.

“We’re obviously thrilled to again be partnering with our friends at Fifth Third to play a very small role in giving back to our local community,” said Buescher, driver of the No. 17 Ford. “Fifth Third has always done a great job of being active and visible in the community, and Fifth Third Day is yet another reminder of the impact they’re making both here in Charlotte and across the country.

“Tackling food insecurity is something that’s very real all around us even though we may not notice it, and our hope is that these small initiatives prove to be much larger in impact.”

$1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. For those not within the Bank’s 11-state retail footprint, RFK is once again selling #53Day shields for $1 (purchase here, which provides 10 pounds of food each. #ShowYourShield by purchasing direct from RFK or at a local Fifth Third branch.

Buescher will be in the No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford again next weekend at Darlington Raceway for the annual #NASCAR Throwback race (May 12, 3 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

About RFK Racing

RFK Racing, in its 37th season in 2024, features an ownership lineup pairing one of the sport’s most iconic names, Jack Roush, along with NASCAR Champion, Brad Keselowski, and Fenway Sports Group owner John Henry. Roush initially founded the team in 1988 and it has since become one of the most successful racing operations in the world, propelling him to be the first NASCAR owner to amass three hundred wins and capturing eight championships, including back-to-back NASCAR Cup titles in 2003 and 2004. Keselowski, a former owner in the NASCAR Truck Series, is the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. In 2007, Roush partnered with Henry, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C., and the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, to form Roush Fenway Racing. Off the track, RFK is a leader and proven winner in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning social media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Visit rfkracing.com, and follow the team on all social platforms @rfkracing.