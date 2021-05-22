What to Look for While Buying a Good Bicycle Cover?

Bike owners are always on the lookout for dry storage options for their valuable bicycles, but sometimes it may not be possible. If you do not have a garage or a shed to store your bicycle, it will be left at the mercy of environmental elements. If the bicycle parts are getting exposed to wind, rain, sun, etc., it may quickly get eroded, and the machine’s performance may be adversely affected.

So, if you want to store your bike in an outdoor space or offer additional protection while stored indoors, it is ideal to consider a bicycle cover as a worthy investment. Most of the bicycle covers come as the one-size-fits-all type of choice. However, some covers have some adjustments possible to fit the bar of the cycle and the saddle height. There are two major types of bicycle covers as outdoor covers: waterproof and lightweight dust covers for indoor usage.

Outdoor bicycle covers

Outdoor second covers are usually made of waterproof and durable materials meant to protect your bike from all the environmental elements while being stored outside. There are many risk factors to the bicycle stored outside as UV rays from the sun, rain, snow, wind, tree pollens, bird droppings, etc. Most of the high-quality bicycle covers are made of waterproof materials like polyester or polyester blended materials. IT can also offer good quality protection against any harmful UV rays.

A good quality bicycle cover can protect the unit’s paintwork and help avoid any corrosion to its metal parts. While choosing a bicycle cover, you may also look for one with an elasticated bottom which will ensure a better fit around the bike’s wheels. In addition, having an elastic bottom or ties will ensure that the cover may not be blown off during heavy winds. Other useful features you can look for on a good quality bicycle cover are eyelets for the lock, which may ensure better security to your bike. As outdoor covers, you can also consider vinyl covers which are lightweight and easy to use as bicycling equipment storage.

Dust covers

Another popular choice of bicycle cover is the lightweight dust covers. These are ideal for indoor usage. These covers are usually made of lightweight vinyl materials, which can protect your bicycles from any damages or scratches. It will also ensure that the family members or other roommates may not be smeared with any chain oil smells when they pass by your bike, which is kept in the hallway or such other places to save space.

Apart from the polyester covers, you can get other materials also as canvas, vinyl, PVC covers, etc., as bicycle covers. Based on the size of your bicycle and its features, you need to get an appropriately fitting bicycle cover to ensure optimal protection. When you invest a fair amount in buying your bicycle, it is also essential to consider buying the best quality bicycle covers to ensure optimum protection of these pricey possessions.