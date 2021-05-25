Drew Dollar – No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview

Drew Dollar: Driver, No. 51 Sunbelt® Rentals Toyota

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overview:

Event: N.C. Education Lottery 200, Race 10 of 22, 134 Laps – 30/30/74; 200 Miles

Location: Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway (1.5-mile quad-oval)

Date/Broadcast: May 28, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

The Data on Dollar:

Drew Dollar will make his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Friday night’s 134-lap event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will serve as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra Friday and for five more races this season. In addition to Friday night’s race, the remaining six races on Dollar’s schedule in the No. 51 Tundra this season are Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (June 12), Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (June 18), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 24), Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5).

Friday will be Dollar’s first-ever start in any series at Charlotte, but he logged 30 laps and posted the third fastest time of the day in an ARCA Menards Series test at the 1.5-mile quad-oval on May 11. The Georgia native will be pulling double duty this weekend, as he will pilot the No. 20 Camry for Venturini Motorsports in Saturday’s night’s ARCA Menards Series event. While Friday night will be Dollar’s first mile-and-a-half start in the Truck Series, he has recorded an average finish of 5.8 across five career starts on 1.5-mile circuits in the ARCA Menards Series, including a runner-up finish in his most recent outing at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on May 1.

In his Camping World Trucks debut in February, Dollar exited Turn 4 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in the third position on the final lap before getting clipped from behind and getting swept up in a last-lap crash. Despite the incident, the 20-year-old driver brought the JBL Tundra home in the 10th position.

In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar is competing in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season. Despite not being scheduled to compete in the series most recent event, the 20-year-old driver ranks sixth in the standings behind the strength of an average finish of 3.8 across his four starts this year.

The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After nine events, the No. 51 sits second in the Camping World Truck Series owner standings, 31 tallies behind KBM’s No. 4 team. The No. 51 team leads the series with three victories, with owner-driver Kyle Busch collecting victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, while Martin Truex Jr. picked up first-ever Truck Series victory at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. Friday night will be Lindley’s first time calling a race at Charlotte.

Drew Dollar, Driver Q&A:



What has it been like waiting to get back in a truck?

“I’ve been really excited to get back behind the wheel of the Tundra. I’ve had a lot of races in the ARCA car in the meantime, so that’s kept me sharp. I’ve had a lot of simulator time as well and a lot of time to study for the races coming up. I’m really excited to get back behind the wheel of the Tundra this weekend.”

You participated in the ARCA test at Charlotte a couple weeks ago. How did that go? How will that help you this weekend?

“The ARCA test a couple of weeks ago I feel like will be beneficial just to have already seen the track in person in the Camry. The speeds are going to be a little bit different, but I think the lines are going to be similar. Obviously, the track is the exact same, so that will be good. It will be good for me to have some notes going into the race. We have practice so that will help me get up to speed.”

How important will it be for you to have practice this weekend at Charlotte?

“Having 50 minutes of practice is going to be pretty big for me. I’ve never been in a truck before on a 1.5-mile track. Daytona is so different. Just to be able to familiarize myself with my Sunbelt Tundra and kind of figure out how to run it around a mile-and-a-half will be really beneficial for me.”

What does it mean to have Sunbelt on your Tundra this weekend?

“We’ve always had Sunbelt Rentals on the Camry in ARCA, so it’s really exciting to have them on a Tundra this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. That’ll be really cool to see it on a truck. I look forward to having a good run with them.”

Drew Dollar Career Highlights:

Across 26 career ARCA Menards Series starts has one win, 47 laps led, seven top-five and 20 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 7.8.

Picked up his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway June 20, 2020.

Finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts.

Recorded two top-five and seven top-10 finishes with 49 laps led across eight NASAR K&N Pro Series East starts in 2019.

Began his racing career in Bandoleros at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway in 2016 and in 2018 moved up to Legend Cars where he won 20 races across the country and was crowned the INEX Semi-Pro National Points champion.

Drew Dollar’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra:

KBM-059: The No. 51 JBL team will unload KBM-59 for Friday night’s race at Charlotte. It will be the first start in 2021 for this particular Tundra. Raphael Lessard finished fourth with KBM-59 in its most recent outing last October at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. The chassis best result was a third-place finish with Chandler Smith in November of 2019 at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

