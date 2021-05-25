GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Charlotte Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 10, Best finish: 5, Top 5: 1

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 9, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 125

Notes:

Track history: In addition to his two Camping World Trucks starts at the track, Sheldon Creed has two top-three finishes in two ARCA Menards Series starts at the track in 2018 and 2019.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 335 this weekend in Charlotte. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently third in the championship standings, 69 points behind the leader. Creed is locked into the playoffs with his win at Darlington.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called eight Camping World Trucks races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has collected two top-five and four top-10 finishes in that time. Stankiewicz called Creed’s 20189 ARCA Menards Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Quote:

“I’m excited for practice again to try to work on our 1.5-mile stuff a little bit. We have a new truck this weekend so optimistic about that to see if we’ve made any improvements. Last shot at The Trip this weekend so I’m ready to get out there this weekend with my team and get after it.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Good Sam Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 30, Best finish: 3, Laps led: 15

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 9, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 5

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Good Sam returns to sponsor Zane Smith for Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 325 this Friday in Charlotte. Smith has five top-10 finishes in eight starts with this chassis, including his third-place finish last May at Charlotte.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently eighth in the championship standings, 137 points behind the leader and 44 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m super excited about Charlotte. I feel like this race last year really changed my life. It helped me grow an awesome fan base and changed a lot about myself as a driver. This was our first really stand out race. We finished right behind Chase (Elliott) and Kyle (Busch) and were the best of the regular truck guys. They’re not in the race this time so hopefully we can go do that again and win this one.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 9, Best start: 4, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Track history: Chase Purdy will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The rookie has one ARCA start at the track in 2018 where he started seventh.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 321 this weekend in Charlotte. GMS has led 111 laps and collected three top-10 finishes in six starts with this chassis.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 23rd in the championship points standings, 122 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley has called 17 Camping World Trucks races at Charlotte Motor Speedway and has collected two top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in that time. ﻿Quote:

“I’m excited about Charlotte this weekend. It’s a track I’ve raced at before so that gives me some confidence heading into the race. It’s a home race for all of us and I’m excited about getting practice and qualifying.”

Jack Wood, No. 24 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 1

Notes:

Seeing double: Jack Wood will pull double duty this weekend, competing in Friday night’s North Carolina Education Lottery 200 as well as Saturday night’s ARCA Menards Series event in the No. 21 for GMS Racing.

Chassis history: Wood and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis no. 301 this Friday in Charlotte. This chassis went to victory lane at Charlotte in 2018 with the 21 team for GMS and has 11 top-10 finishes in 17 starts with the organization.

Crew chief corner: In addition to the 2020 Camping World Trucks race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Chad Walter has called 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at the track, collecting three top-five and five top-10 finishes.

Quote:

“My first 1.5-mile start in a truck is going to be very challenging. I’ve been able to spend time on the Chevrolet simulator this week and worked on some really good things that will translate over to the race this weekend. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and very excited to get behind the wheel of the 24 truck once again.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Charlotte Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 2, Best finish: 13

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 9, Best start: 1, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Laps led: 10

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado with a white scheme for the first time this season.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utlize chassis no. 326 this weekend in Charlotte. Ankrum has three top-10 finishes in nine starts with this chassis dating back to Texas in July 2020.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the Charlotte weekend 14th in the championship standings, 47 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Charles Denike won last year’s Camping World Trucks race at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Chase Elliott.

Quote:

“I’m pumped up for Charlotte. I’ve had speed and success there before. Ready to keep the momentum rolling after COTA last week. I’m very excited about the summertime scheme we have revisited with LiUNA. It should be a good, hot weekend and I’m ready to get after it!”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.