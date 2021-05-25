GMS Racing ARCA Charlotte Preview

Jack Wood, No. 21 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet

Charlotte Motor Speedway Stats

No prior starts at Charlotte Motor Speedway. ﻿2021 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 4, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 2

Notes:

Jack Wood will be pulling double duty this week at Charlotte Motor Speedway, competing in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in the No. 24 Silverado for GMS as well as Saturday night’s General Tire 150.

Wood and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis no. 410 this weekend at Charlotte. This is the same chassis that Wood placed fourth with at Kansas and the 21 team earned two top-five finishes with in 2020.

Wood enters the Kansas weekend eighth in series points.

Quote:

“We tested at Charlotte earlier this month and we found some speed in our Chevy. I think it will be a difficult race because Charlotte is a lot more challenging compared to Kansas, but running the truck race Friday night will definitely help me be prepared for Saturday’s ARCA race. I’m excited to get back to the track with my GMS team.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Jack Wood. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://www.gmsracing.net/

