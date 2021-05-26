Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCA

DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Advance: Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Official Release
0

Saturday, May 29
Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile quad oval
Race: 6 of 20
Event: General Tire 150 (100 laps, 150 miles)

Schedule

Practice/Qualifying: 4:30 p.m. ET
Race: 7:00 p.m. ET (FOX Sports 1)

Thad Moffitt, No. 46 CleanPacs/Aqua ChemPacs Ford Fusion

  • Moffitt enters his sixth race of the 2021 ARCA Menards Series season on Saturday night at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway.
  • The Trinity, N.C. native is coming off of a fifth-place run at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway last Saturday. The result marked his second top-five and fourth top-10 of the season and moved him into third in the series standings, 42 points behind first place.
  • Despite it being the closest track to Moffitt’s home on the series schedule, he only has one career start at the 1.5-mile quad oval with a 10th-place run in 2019.
  • This weekend will be crew chief Derek Smith’s first time atop the box at Charlotte.
  • Click here for Moffitt’s career statistics.
  • Moffitt on Charlotte: “I am really looking forward to hitting the track at Charlotte on Saturday. Our mile-and-a-half program has a lot of speed and we are continuing to get better every week as a team. I felt pretty confident after the ARCA test a few weeks ago, so hopefully the testing translates into the race and we give CleanPacs and Aqua ChemPacs another great run.”


The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleDiBenedetto Looking Forward to Coke 600 at Charlotte

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here



American Muscle

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category