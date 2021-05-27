Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Coca-Cola 600

One of NASCAR’s most prestigious weekends, the Coca-Cola 600, is on tap this weekend as the sport helps honor and remember those we lost in the U.S. Military. Roush Fenway has 20 wins all-time at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including four in the Coke 600. Chris Buescher is coming off a 10th-place run in this event last season, while Ryan Newman’s nine career poles at the 1.5-mile track lead all current drivers.

Coca-Cola 600

Sunday, May 30 | 6 p.m. ET

FOX, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Kohler Generators Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fifth Third Bank Ford Mustang

COTA Recap, Charlotte Preview

· Buescher earned stage points in the opening segment with a sixth-place run, before going on to finish 13th in the rain-shortened inaugural event from COTA.

· Newman finished 24th in his first try at the 20-turn road course.

· Buescher will carry the Fifth Third Bank colors on his No. 17 Ford this weekend for the longest race of the season.

· Newman will sport a patriotic wrap on his Kohler Generators Ford this weekend celebrating Memorial Day weekend.

Roush Fenway in the 600

In 104 NCS starts in the famed Coca-Cola 600, Roush Fenway Racing has visited victory lane four times and recorded 23 top-five and 39 top-10 finishes. Jeff Burton leads the way with two Coke 600 victories for Jack Roush, while Mark Martin and Matt Kenseth have one apiece.

Golden Sombrero

Roush Fenway won a record four consecutive Coca-Cola 600’s from 1999-2002 with drivers Jeff Burton, Matt Kenseth and Mark Martin. During that span, Roush Fenway led 427 laps, including 201 of 400 laps in the 1999 event.

2006 Dominance in the Coca-Cola 600

Roush Fenway had its best overall outing in the Coca-Cola 600 in 2006, when its five entries averaged a 5.4 finish. Roush Fenway Fords finished third, fourth, fifth, seventh and eighth, while leading 52 laps in the event. In 2002, Roush Fenway posted a one-two finish in the event with Martin and Kenseth battling feverishly for the win and combining to lead 67 laps in the race (with Martin taking the win).

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 214 NCS races at Charlotte, recording eight total wins with 46 top-five and 80 top-10 finishes. RFR Fords have an average finish of 16.3 with 2627 laps led all-time.

600 Miles of Remembrance

To align with the nation’s spirit of Memorial Day, the NASCAR industry will come together to honor and remember the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who made the ultimate sacrifice defending our freedom. Each car in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 will display a fallen service member name on the windshield header of the car.

Newman will carry the name of Cpl. Brian R. Prening, a member of the U.S. Marines who lost his life in 2004. Prening, a native of Plymouth, Wisconsin, was killed while conducting combat operations with the U.S. Marines Fox Co., 2nd Battalion, 24th Marines, at Yusufiyah Iraq. He was 24 years old.

Brian was born July 22, 1980 in West Allis, to Bill and Deborah Prening, and graduated from Plymouth High School in 1998. He then attended Lakeshore Technical College and received his associates degree in Tool and Die Making. Brian had joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1999 and then joined the Reserve Corps, and was called up to serve in Iraq in June of 2004. Brian was awarded the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star for valor.

Brian was married to Amy Urner in August 2004. Amy was pregnant with the couple’s first child when Brian was killed, and on May 3, 2005, Brian, Jr was born. He also had a twin brother Bill Prening, Jr and sister Ann. Like his Father, Mother and Brother, Brian had been employed at the Kohler Co. as a set-up man and was a member of the local UAW Union 833 at Kohler. Brian was very involved in the outdoors. He loved duck, deer, turkey and bear hunting, as well as fishing. He also enjoyed snowmobiling and working on cars and trucks. Most of all, Brian’s family was most important to him, along with the time he spent with them. Brian was a member of the Ambelang-Ebelt-Lau American Legion Post #386 in Cascade, Wisconsin, and was a member of Between Lake Ducks Unlimited chapter and the Northern Kettles Wild Turkey Federation chapter.

Buescher will carry Sergeant Tristian Southworth aboard his Fifth Third Ford this weekend. Southworth, a native of Walden, Vermont, was born Oct. 19, 1988, in Denville, N.J. He died Aug. 22, 2010, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom with the Alpha Company 172nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Rowqean Village, Paktya Province Afghanistan.

He went to Walden Elementary School and graduated from Hazen Union High School in 2007. He played soccer, basketball and baseball throughout high school. He joined the Vermont Army National Guard during his junior year. Upon graduation, he spent one year at the University of Colorado at Boulder. In 2009, he was activated for deployment to Afghanistan.

Tristan enjoyed all aspects of life. He loved to be around family and friends. He was always willing to help anyone in need. He loved children and German shepherds. He had a special love for the game of baseball and a strong need to serve his country.

Roush Fenway Charlotte Wins

1992-2 Martin Cup

1995-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-1 Kenseth Cup

2001-1 Burton Cup

2002-1 Martin Cup

2011-2 Kenseth Cup

1993-2 Martin NXS

1995-2 Martin NXS

1996-1 Martin NXS

1996-2 Martin NXS

1998-1 Martin NXS

1999-1 Martin NXS

2000-1 Burton NXS

2001-2 Biffle NXS

2002-2 Burton NXS

2006-1 Edwards NXS

2011-1 Kenseth NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS