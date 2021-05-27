RCR Event Preview – Charlotte Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Richard Childress has earned a total of 17 race wins at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including eight points-paying victories in the NASCAR Cup Series, four non-points-paying All-Star race wins and five NASCAR Xfinity Series wins. The organization’s most recent victories came in 2019 when Tyler Reddick won the Alsco 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race during his championship run, and in 2017 when Austin Dillon captured the Coca-Cola 600 over Memorial Day weekend to earn his career-first Cup Series victory.

Catch the Action… The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Alsco Uniforms 300 Fueled by LongHorn Steakhouse at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live Saturday, May 29, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on FS1 and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway will be televised live Sunday, May 30, beginning at 6 p.m. ET on FOX and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Facebook ‌ Twitter ‌ Instagram ‌

Austin Dillon and the No. 3 Bass Pro Shops/ TRACKER OFF Road Military Appreciation Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Austin Dillon earned his career-first win in the NASCAR Cup Series with a victory in the Coca-Cola 600 in May 2017. A native of North Carolina, Dillon has competed in 12 NASCAR Cup Series races at his hometown track, earning three top-10 finishes. He is a two-time winner at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Dillon grew up watching races at Charlotte Motor Speedway from his grandfather’s condo, which overlooks the racetrack.

600 Miles of Remembrance… Dillon and the No. 3 team will participate in 600 Miles of Remembrance on Memorial Day Weekend. Dillon’s name will be replaced on his race car windshield header with the name of a fallen military service member for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The No. 3 team will feature Chief Special Warfare Operator Navy SEAL David A. Fegyo, who died in the line of duty on October 5, 2014.

Chief Petty Officer Fegyo was a highly decorated combat veteran with numerous awards, including two Bronze Star Medals with Valor, the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Joint Service Commendation Medal with Valor, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with Valor, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, two Combat Action Ribbons, two Presidential Unit Citations, a Joint Meritorious Unit Award, four Good Conduct Medals, the National Defense Service Medal, two Afghanistan Campaign Medals, two Iraq Campaign Medals, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and many other personal and unit decorations.

Chief Special Warfare Operator (SEAL) Fegyo is survived by his loving wife, daughter, father, mother, brother, and numerous other family friends and teammates.

Legendary Salute… Bass Pro Shops’ founder, Johnny Morris, was recently honored as a 2021 recipient of the Lee Greenwood Patriot Award during a ceremony hosted by Richard Childress at Childress Vineyards. Morris is a strong supporter of our military and veterans, offering a military discount every day in Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s stores. Other key initiatives include actively recruiting veterans, donating millions to AMVETS and the USO, hosting events that help recovering veterans connect with nature, and compiling care packages for Special Forces units.

About Tracker Off Road… Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE prominently features TRACKER ATVs, a game-changing new line of all-terrain vehicles and side-by-sides offering breakthrough performance, service and value in the off-road industry. TRACKER OFF ROAD was born out of a powerhouse partnership formed between Bass Pro Shops and TRACKER founder Johnny Morris and Textron Specialized Vehicles, bringing together the undisputed world leader in boating with a global leader in innovation and technology.

About Bass Pro Shops… Bass Pro Shops is North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company. Founded in 1972 when avid young angler Johnny Morris began selling tackle out of his father’s liquor store in Springfield, Missouri, today the company provides customers with unmatched offerings spanning premier destination retail, outdoor equipment manufacturing, world-class resort destinations and more. In 2017 Bass Pro Shops acquired Cabela’s to create a “best-of-the-best” experience with superior products, dynamic locations and outstanding customer service. Bass Pro Shops also operates White River Marine Group, offering an unsurpassed collection of industry-leading boat brands, and Big Cedar Lodge, America’s Premier Wilderness Resort. Under the visionary conservation leadership of Johnny Morris, Bass Pro Shops is a national leader in protecting habitat and introducing families to the outdoors and has been named by Forbes as “one of America’s Best Employers.” Bass Pro Shops has a long relationship with NASCAR, dating back to 1998. For more information, visit http://www.basspro.com/.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

Do you get excited going into a place like Charlotte Motor Speedway, where you’ve won before?

“Yeah, I am. I’ve got Nashville Superspeedway after that, too. I won the last NASCAR Truck Series race at Nashville Superspeedway and finished third in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race there before they closed it down. Both Charlotte Motor Speedway and Nashville Superspeedway are two really key races where we know we have to go there with guns loaded and see if we can pop off a win. They’re places we can do it, so we’re pumped to get to those two tracks.”

The Coca-Cola 600 has a lot of meaning to you. It’s the location of your first NASCAR Cup Series win, your home track, the race is on Memorial Day weekend, and you’re a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family. What makes the Coca-Cola 600 challenging?

“Not making any mistakes and having a clean race is challenging. You’re in the car for a long period of time. It’s hot. You come down pit road a lot and there’s a lot of chances for error. My goals going into the Coca-Cola 600 are to have a clean race and find myself in a great position toward the end. Obviously, if you have the speed to win, that’s even better, but having a clean race is part of having a chance to win it. I think a lot of people have taken themselves out of that race with early mistakes. We’ll do our best to be there at the end. I think the long races have suited me in the past. We’ll see what we got. I think we’ve got some good history there and a good baseline setup. Our 550-horsepower package has been pretty strong. Charlotte Motor Speedway takes a little different mechanical idea than some of the 1.5-mile tracks that we go to. I always look forward to that track.”

What did winning the Coca-Cola 600 mean for your career?

“I think, more than anything, winning the Coca-Cola 600 gave me confidence to know that I have a win in the NASCAR Cup Series. Driving the No. 3 Chevy means a lot to me, and to be able to put that number back into victory lane for RCR and for my family is important. The first win means so much to so many. It goes a long way. It gave me confidence leading into some of the other wins that we’ve gotten to know that we’ve been in those situations, been able to make something happen and finish it off. Finishing it off I think is a big part of some of the NASCAR drivers; the guys that finish it when it matters.”

What would a win in the Coca-Cola 600 this year mean?

“I have a lot of memories at Charlotte Motor Speedway. I’ve been able to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Cup Series there, and now we’re just trying to win at Charlotte in the Cup Series again. We’re in a pretty good position in points but we need a win to lock us into the NASCAR Playoffs and it would be nice to do that at my home track. It’s the Coca-Cola 600 and I’m a member of the Coca-Cola Racing Family. We always fight for who finishes best in the Coca-Cola 600.”

Talk about your patriotic paint scheme this weekend.

“Bass Pro Shops does a lot for our military, so it’s cool to be able to show that with this beautiful, patriotic paint scheme this weekend. It’s Memorial Day weekend and we want to honor all of our military. They are the men and women who really make this country what it is. Freedom isn’t free. We’re also honoring a Navy SEAL on the windshield header this weekend. Chief Special Warfare Operator David A. Fegyo. He gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and we’re proud to honor him this weekend.”

Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Tyler Reddick has two NASCAR Cup Series starts on the Charlotte Motor Speedway oval, with his best finish of eighth coming during last year’s Coca-Cola 600. Reddick has one NASCAR Xfinity Series win at the 1.5-mile speedway, winning the Alsco 300 with crew chief, Randall Burnett, in 2019. The driver also one additional Xfinity Series top-10 finish at the track, as well as two NASCAR Truck Series top-five finishes.

Alsco Salutes… Reddick’s No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE will include a special salute to the military during its return to the track this weekend. The bright green machine will include two inserts of the American flag on both sides of the car for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon, as well as the name of a fallen solider.

NASCAR Salutes… Army Staff Sergeant Brian F. Piercy will be displayed across Reddick’s windshield header as part of the 600 Miles of Remembrance and NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program.

Staff Sergeant Piercy thrived in the Army. His leadership skills and attention to detail accelerated his rapid promotion to the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was known as a calm, composed, and observant leader with a huge heart and an unyielding commitment to his soldiers. The men who served under him in Weapons Squad say that Piercy instilled in them a sense of family that was the envy of others in their platoon. On his second and final deployment, Piercy was in the Arghandab River Valley of Afghanistan. He was killed on July 19, 2010, while leading his squad on a dismounted patrol.

Staff Sergeant Piercy is survived by his wife, father, mother, brothers, and numerous other family and friends.

About Alsco Uniforms… Alsco is a fifth-generation family-owned and -operated uniform company founded in 1889 and recognized by the prestigious Hohenstein Institute for having invented the uniform rental industry. Celebrating over 130 years of business, Alsco provides uniform laundry services and other products that keep businesses clean and safe to all kinds of customers in the healthcare, automotive, industrial and hospitality industries. With more than 180 locations and 20,000 employees, Alsco provides laundry rental services to more than 355,000 customers in 14 countries, which makes Alsco Uniforms the largest uniform company in the world. Visit alsco.com to learn more about how Alsco Uniforms is the industry’s best kept secret.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

Over the last couple of weeks, you and the No. 8 team have been able to put some space between you and the Playoff cut line. What has it felt like to have that momentum headed into the summer stretch?

“It’s great, but we can’t lift off the gas pedal. We have to continue to push from here until Phoenix at the end of the year. Regardless of our circumstances, we need to keep focusing on what changes we’ve made that have helped us perform and get this momentum going. We have to keep pressing on our strengths and working on our weakness. That’s something we’ve been able to do well over the past few races. This weekend will be important to keeping our climb up the standings going. We’ve worked hard to make our 1.5-mile program better all year, and this weekend will be a good chance for us to check and see how we stack up. I know the team has been working hard on our No. 8 Alsco Uniforms Chevrolet and we’ve put together a solid plan for the weekend, so I’m excited to get out on track Friday to see what we can do.”

This weekend is the finale of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola program with the Coke 600 recognizing and honoring the military all weekend long. How does it feel to be part of such a special weekend for the second time in your career?

“It’s really important to me to be able to honor our military and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country. To be able to participate in my second Coca-Cola 600 with Alsco Uniforms and reflect throughout the weekend on those who keep our country safe is really special. It is because of the bravery and sacrifice of soldiers like Army Staff Sergeant Brian F. Piercy that we are able to be free to race like we do every single weekend. I know myself and the No. 8 team will be doing everything we can to make his family proud this weekend.”

Myatt Snider and the No. 2 TaxSlayer Chevrolet Camaro at Charlotte Motor Speedway… Myatt Snider has one career NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which resulted in a top-10 effort last May behind the wheel of his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. The 26-year-old also has one start in the NASCAR Truck Series at the North Carolina intermediate track.

About TaxSlayer… TaxSlayer makes online tax filing accessible for millions of Americans, with an easy-to-use platform and unlimited support at a fraction of the cost of the competition. Trusted for over 50 years, the Augusta-based tech company successfully completed more than 10 million federal and state e-filed tax returns in 2020 and processed $15 billion in refunds. TaxSlayer achieved a 4.5/5 TrustScore on consumer review site Trustpilot, with 87% of its customers rating the tax filing platform Great or Excellent. For more information, visit www.TaxSlayer.com.

MYATT SNIDER QUOTE:

You are racing at your home track this weekend. What are you looking forward to?

“This weekend is going to be pretty special for the whole No. 2 team. We’re at our home race track, and we’ve got TaxSlayer on board for one more ride. So we’ll be at home, and have a great looking Chevrolet Camaro. Last year we ran really well with the No. 21 car, so I’m stoked to see how we can do with the No. 2 car. I have a feeling we’ve got a good run in store.”