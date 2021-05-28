Emmy-Nominated Actor Ventimiglia To Serve as Indy 500 Honorary Starter

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, May 28, 2021) – Actor, director and producer Milo Ventimiglia will serve as honorary starter for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge, waving the green flag and sending the field of 33 NTT INDYCAR SERIES drivers on their epic quest for racing glory.

This year’s historic edition of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” takes place Sunday, May 30, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. (ET) on NBC.

Ventimiglia stars on the critically acclaimed NBC drama series “This is Us.” Playing the role of family patriarch Jack Pearson, he has been nominated three times for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Actor in a Drama Series.

“Milo’s passion for racing and speed make him the perfect choice for this exciting Race Day honor,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We can’t wait to welcome him to the Racing Capital of the World and know he’ll enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime experience atop the flag stand on Indy 500 Race Day.”

Ventimiglia’s work includes memorable roles across major studio projects, independent features and beloved TV shows like “Heroes” and “Gilmore Girls.” In 2019, he starred in “The Art of Racing in the Rain,” an adaptation of the international best-selling novel by Garth Stein. The book focuses on a family dog who evaluates his life through the lessons learned by his human owner, a professional race car driver played by Ventimiglia.

Pole sitter Scott Dixon of New Zealand, the six-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion, will lead the field past Ventimiglia’s green flag. Joining Dixon in the front row are 21-year-old Colton Herta of the United States and 20-year-old Rinus VeeKay of the Netherlands, the two youngest drivers in the field.

Dixon is aiming for his second victory in the world’s most prestigious auto race, as he won in 2008. Helio Castroneves will join A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears as the only four-time winners of the race with a victory Sunday from the eighth starting position.