Toyota Racing NCS Post-Qualifying Report — Charlotte 5.29.21

NCS Post-Qualifying Report – Charlotte Motor Speedway

All Five Toyotas qualify in the top 20 for Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE (May 29, 2021) – Two-time 600 winner Martin Truex Jr. led the Toyota Camrys in qualifying at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday morning.

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 29, 2021

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, Kyle Larson*

2nd, Ricky Stenhouse*

3rd, Chase Elliott*

4th, William Byron*

5th, Kevin Harvick*

8th, MARTIN TRUEX JR

14th, DENNY HAMLIN

17th, CHRISTOPHER BELL

18th, BUBBA WALLACE

20th, KYLE BUSCH

38th, DAVID STARR

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

JAMES SMALL, crew chief, No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Red, White, Blue Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 8th

How did qualifying go for your team today considering you haven’t had the chance to qualify much lately?

“It’s a little bit of an unknown really because we haven’t qualified at a 550 race since this time last year. It’s a good gauge to see where everybody is at with car performance really for a single lap. It honestly went a little bit unexpected. We weren’t perfect and could have done a better job. We should have a reasonable pit stall selection.”

Is it challenging to setup for qualifying when you’ve become accustomed to setting up just to show up and race?

“Definitely. We haven’t done it for so long and things have changed on the car builds and all the little tweaks that you do for qualifying. Everything is so different so there was a lot of educated guessing going on.”

DENNY HAMLIN, No. 11 FedEx Freight Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 14th

How was your qualifying effort today?

“It was okay, just a little off with speed and handling. You’re wide open so a lot of it has to do in qualifying with car speeds and we’re a little shy on that, but we need to have it driving good for tomorrow night. Hopefully, we’ll get that figured out.”

CHRISTOPHER BELL, No. 20 Toyota Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Starting Position: 17th

How was your car in practice last night?

“We were mediocre. We were right outside the top-10 there the majority of the time so didn’t feel perfect with our balance so hopefully we can get the Camry to drive a little bit better and get up there in the hunt tomorrow.”

How was the wet weather test at Richmond earlier this week?

“The tires provided a lot of grip, but they only lasted a little over 20 laps. It didn’t take long for them to get worn out and we were really hanging on. I was surprised at the lap time, the lap time wasn’t much slower at all compared to the dry conditions, which was really good, but tire wear was a big issue and then visibility was obviously undrivable.”

Was there a point after CoTA where you didn’t want to participate in anything involving racing in the rain?

“I love rain racing. I love all the concepts about it, slipping and sliding, I love that aspect. It’s just not fun when you can’t see. Obviously, it bit me at CoTA and bit a lot of other guys too. If we can get the visibility figured out, I’d love to do it.”

Where is your team currently?

“The numbers are definitely bad and I wouldn’t say we’re happy with where we’re at, it’s definitely been up and down. We have moments where we’re competitive and moments where we’re not competitive. Need to get that ironed out to where we can be consistently in the top-10 and be in the hunt a little bit more often. I think after the road course race at the beginning of the year where we were really fast and really competitive and was able to win and then we’ve had a couple other showings where we’ve been really competitive, which gave us a lot of hope. Over the last couple weeks, it’s seems like that’s fallen off a little bit. Just have to get the boat turned around and get some momentum going our way. Don’t have any momentum right now and we have to start building some.”

BUBBA WALLACE, No. 23 DoorDash Toyota Camry, 23XI Racing

Starting Position: 18th

How did you feel about your qualifying effort?

“I felt good. We had good balance yesterday in our DoorDash Toyota Camry and we were on the loose side of things, but we made it better. Watching Xfinity qualifying and everybody was loose. Obviously, when you come to these mile-and-a-halves, you want to get as much momentum as you can so everybody runs the top through one and two and it’s like, whose going to run it through three and four. None of us did, I didn’t for sure. The PJ1 is super slick. Just trying to be mindful of that so made our lap and one and two was really good, three and four I got 75 percent through the corner and I’m like, oh sweet, balance is pretty good. Then wow, it humbled you really quick and got loose and had to come out of the throttle. All in all, good effort for us. Hopefully, be on the top-half of 18 to 25th area. Long, long race tomorrow – Coke 600, crown jewel and we’ll see what we can do.”

With 23XI Racing still being a new team, how big is it to have a weekend like this with practice and qualifying prior to the race?

“It’s really big. It just further goes the communication element that you have to work on, the vibe with the guys. We had a really good Thursday night outing at the house with everybody from the shop, all the employees were there and we had a good time. Just to be able to cut loose and hang low and just treat each other like family because that’s what this is. You’re with this family more than you are your actual family. Love everybody that’s a part of this team, they do a lot of hard work, especially when I get some damage about every week, trying to fix a right-front fender or something. We’re getting there. We just have to keep going. Got through this weekend and everybody was happy that we all made it off turn four in qualifying and didn’t have to pull out a backup car so we’re good.”

Is the 600 miles a good test of where this team is currently?

“Toyotas have been strong so from an equipment standpoint, I’m not worried about that. For me, it’s physical and mentally staying in it for the whole race. Longest race of the year. I’ve been in the gym so hopefully it pays off because I hate working out, but I’m kind of forced to go. Making the most of it and going to have some fun tomorrow. Just try to keep everything level set.”

Is it weird to practice and qualify after being used to just showing up to race?

“Sure. We all can’t wait to get back to normal, but hell normal now is just show up and race. No people around and now we have people around. You’re like, oh, keep distance and then, nevermind, we’re good, we’re vaccinated so we’re all good. Getting used to it.”

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com