Cole Custer awarded Xfinity Series pole at Darlington after qualifying canceled

Cole Custer will lead the field to green in Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Darlington Raceway after the practice and qualifying sessions were canceled due to rain and hail at the track.

The field was set per the NASCAR Rule Book performance metric which is based on the previous event: 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race finish position and 35% of the owner points position.

Chandler Smith will join Custer on the front row followed by Sheldon Creed, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Hill to complete the top five starters. Sam Mayer, Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, Riley Herbst and Parker Retzlaff will round out the top 10.

All of the cars passed pre-race inspection.

The Crown Royal Purple Bag Project 200 is scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET on FS1 with radio coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.