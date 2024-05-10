Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist Qualifies in Top 10 for Indy Road Course Race

Indianapolis, Ind.- (10 May 2024) – Meyer Shank Racing (MSR) started its month of May in solid fashion on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course as Felix Rosenqvist (No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) earned his fourth consecutive top-10 qualifying spot of the season, claiming the 10th spot for Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix (3:30pm ET, NBC, SiriusXM Ch. 218).

Friday’s qualifying session was the first time this season that Rosenqvist has not made it to the Firestone Fast Six, but the MSR ace is keen to move up the field and continue his strong run of top ten race results.

The Swedish driver led his group in the opening 10-minute qualifying run around the 2.439-mile, 14-turn road course built on the inside of the IMS oval, stopping the clocks at 1:08.9912 (127.268mph) on his last lap to advance to the second set of qualifying laps. He was in position to advance to the final session halfway through the 10-minute run, but did not gain time on his last set of tires and settled for 10th.

Rookie Tom Blomqvist (No. 66 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda) will start 26th in his first INDYCAR SERIES race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, carding a best time of 1:09.2624 (126.107mph) in the first round of qualifying.

Rosenqvist’s effort extended his streak of top-10 starts, lengthening his MSR team record of consecutive top-10 qualifying results to start the season to four. The streak is also the first time a Meyer Shank Racing driver has chained four top-10 starting positions together since Jack Harvey turned the trick in Rounds 2-5 in 2021.

Saturday’s Sonsio Grand Prix will air on NBC and Peacock starting at 3:00pm ET, with the green flag flying at 3:45pm ET. SiriusXM will also host live INDYCAR Radio coverage of both sessions on SiriusXM Ch. 218.

Meyer Shank Racing Driver Quotes:

Felix Rosenqvist: “We were first in Q1, but it’s really hard to put a lap together here. I felt good, but I think I was a little over the edge with the car and with my driving in Q2 and I just threw both laps away. But it is a good result and we can fight from there tomorrow.”

Tom Blomqvist: “Struggle city. It’s definitely been a tough day for us overall. I havent felt at one with the car all day and I just made a mistake on my one lap in qualifying. We’ll take the night to reset and see what we can do in the race tomorrow.”