Ryan Newman – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Race Format: 226.8 miles, 90 laps, Stage Lengths: 20-20-50

Save Mart 350 – Sunday, June 6 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Sonoma Raceway

Newman will make his 19th start at Sonoma on Sunday, a track where he has an impressive average finish of 12.8, his best among road courses and second-best mark across all active tracks.

Newman has eight top-10s and two top fives at Sonoma all-time, including three top-10s in the last five events at the 12-turn road course. Newman’s best finish came in the 2006 race when he placed second to Jeff Gordon.

Newman most recently finished seventh in 2019 as the NASCAR Cup Series did not visit wine country in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newman has an average starting position of 13.6 with seven starts inside the top-10, the best of which came in 2006 where he lined up fourth.

Scott Graves at Sonoma Raceway

· Graves will be on the box for his fifth Cup start at Sonoma. In four prior races, he has a 16.3 average result, with a best finish of seventh with Newman in 2019.

· Two of his other three races came with Daniel Suarez in 2017-18 with a best finish of 15th, and his first Cup race at Sonoma came in 2013 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., in the No. 17 for Jack Roush.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Sonoma:

“Obviously road course racing is a key focus within our series this year, and something we’ve been hard at work on. Last time we ran Sonoma we put together a pretty good day, I remember it was really hot but we fought through it and came away with a top-10. Strategy and attrition will come into play Sunday for sure, and we’ll give it our best shot in the Guaranteed Rate Ford.”

Last Time Out

Newman was in good position for a solid run in Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600, sitting inside the top-15 for a majority of the first 200 laps, before a cut tire with just over 100 to go spoiled his night, relegating him to a 27th-place finish.

Where They Rank

Newman is 20th in points through 15 events.

On the Car

Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s machine for its fifth points race of 2021.

About Guaranteed Rate

