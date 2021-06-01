Chris Buescher – Sonoma Advance

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Luke Lambert

Twitter: @17RoushTeam, @RoushFenway and @Chris_Buescher

Race Format: 226.8 miles, 90 laps, Stage Lengths: 20-20-50

Save Mart 350 – Sunday, June 6 at 4 p.m. ET on FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Buescher at Sonoma Raceway

Buescher makes his fifth Cup start at Sonoma on Sunday. He has an average finish of 19.3 in four prior starts, including a best finish of 12th in the 2018 race.

Most recently he ran 16th in 2019 after starting 10th. This will be Buescher’s first race at Sonoma with the No. 17 team after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the event last season.

So far in road course races in 2021, Buescher has finishes of 11th (Daytona Road Course) and 13th (COTA).

Luke Lambert at Sonoma Raceway

Lambert will call the shots for his seventh Cup race at Sonoma this weekend, where he carries a 17.3 average finish.

Lambert’s best run came back in 2016 when he and Ryan Newman ran eighth. The two also finished 11th the year prior, and most recently Lambert led Daniel Hemric to a 15th-place finish in 2019.

QUOTE WORTHY

Buescher on racing at Sonoma:

“It’s been a while since we’ve been out west to Sonoma, but we feel good about our chances given our focus and success on road courses as of late. It’s another chance for us to make up a lot of ground in the points standings, and the later we go into the summer obviously the more important that conversation becomes. We’re looking forward to another good day in the Fastenal Ford, and can’t wait to turn left and right again this weekend.”

Last Time Out

Buescher continued his momentum in NASCAR’s longest race of the season this past weekend at the Coke 600, securing his third-straight top-10 in the event. He finished eighth in the Fifth Third Ford and picked up stage points along the way, aiding his playoff push.

Where They Rank

Buescher is 14th in points through 15 races, and in a tight battle for the 13th spot as just six points separate he and the No. 8, while a 20-point gap separates Buescher from 15th.

On the Car

Fastenal is in its 11th season with Roush Fenway, having first joined the fold in 2010 as the primary partner on the No. 60 NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team and driver Carl Edwards. That team went on to win the owners championship with Edwards in 2011. Fastenal later served as a primary on Buescher’s No. 60 Ford that captured the NXS Championship in 2015.

Fastenal will feature top suppliers KCP, MCR, Weiler and Brennan Industries on Buescher’s Mustang as he competes this weekend. For more information on these suppliers, visit Fastenal.com, and stay up-do-date on social @FastenalRacing, @Fastenal.

About Fastenal

Fastenal helps its business partners strengthen their supply chains, remove unnecessary costs, and focus more resources on what they do best. The company’s distribution system centers on 3,200+ in-market locations, each providing tailored inventory, flexible service, and custom solutions to support the unique local needs of our customers. This customer-centric service network is supported by 15 regional distribution centers, a captive logistics fleet, multiple teams of industry specialists, a suite of e-business and automated supply technology solutions, and robust sourcing, quality, and manufacturing structures – all focused on helping customers reduce costs, capture time, and achieve their business goals.