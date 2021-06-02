Daytona International Speedway Fully Opens Tent Camping, UNOH Fanzone, Other Spectator Opportunities for Aug. 27-28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 NASCAR Weekend

Coke Zero Sugar 400 Will Set the Field for 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (June 2, 2021) – Daytona International Speedway, after recently announcing the iconic track would fully open frontstretch seating for the Aug. 27-28 NASCAR weekend, will also lift several more spectator restrictions when guests return to the iconic 2.5-mile venue. In addition, fans will have access to a host of pre-race experiences for the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale that will set the stage for the 2021 playoffs.

The list of reopened options for fans include:

Fully Open Tent Camping in GEICO Orange Campground

Fully Open Infield RV Camping, including GEICO Green

Shower facilities will be open and regularly sanitized

No spacing restrictions for RV/camper guests and party sizes will no longer be limited

Fully Open UNOH Fanzone/Pre-Race Access Saturday Pre-Race Concert on Ballfield (area between pit road and trioval) Fans can access Ballfield and sign the famed Start Finish Line Entertainment and VIP appearances on UNOH Fanzone Stage Take photos in the iconic Victory Lane prior to race

Fully Open Hospitality Areas

Interactive Displays in Midway and throughout the state-of-the-art motorsports facility

Regular Season Finale post-race fireworks celebration

The World Center of Racing will be the site of two races – the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale, on Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m. ET, and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Friday, Aug. 27 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Last year, William Byron won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 and punched his ticket to the 16-driver NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Thus far in 2021, 11 drivers have gone to Victory Lane in the Cup Series. Currently, seven former Daytona International Speedway winners, including Cup points leader and three-time DAYTONA 500 Champion Denny Hamlin, are searching for their first triumph this season.

To see all ticket options for the Coke Zero Sugar 400, the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, fans can visit www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected with Daytona International Speedway and see the latest speedway news on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Creating a safe environment for fans, competitors, employees, and the community is the top priority for NASCAR and Daytona International Speedway. Both entities will continue to work closely with local and state government and health officials throughout the summer on any health and safety protocols and adjustments for the race weekend. Those updates will be made available on www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com.

