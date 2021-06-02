Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Sonoma

The NASCAR Cup Series makes its longest trip of the season out west to Sonoma for the first time since the 2019 season. Sunday’s race marks the third road course event of seven this season, at a track where Jack Roush has three wins all-time, including two in the NCS in 1997 and 2014.

Save Mart 350

Sunday, June 6 | 4 p.m. ET

FS1, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Charlotte Recap, Sonoma Preview

Buescher earned his third straight top-10 in the Coca-Cola 600 Sunday, driving to an eighth-place finish and earning stage points for the fourth-straight race.

Newman was in position for a solid run before cutting a tire with just over 100 laps remaining to finish 27th.

Fastenal returns to Buescher’s No. 17 Ford in California.

Guaranteed Rate will don the side of Newman’s No. 6 Mustang in Sonoma.

Looking for the Hat Trick in the ‘Golden State’

In 104 NCS starts at Sonoma, Roush Fenway has recorded two wins, 14 top-five finishes, 34 top-10 finishes and has led 274 laps. Former Roush Fenway driver Carl Edwards earned the organization’s most recent victory at the road course in 2014.

Hasta La Vista Baby

Roush Fenway has left the California road course victorious on two occasions in the NCS with former drivers Mark Martin and Carl Edwards. Martin earned the victory in 1997 after starting from the pole and leading 69 laps, while Edwards started fourth and led 26 laps in the 2014 running of this event.

Road Racing Success

As an organization, Roush Fenway has made 360 starts on road courses across NASCAR’s major touring series and has recorded 15 wins, 69 top-fives, 134 top-10s, 11 poles and 879 laps led. Roush Fenway has earned the most road course victories in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (six) followed by five in the NCS and four in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

California Dreamin’

In 231 NCS starts in the state of California, Roush Fenway has scored nine wins, 44 top-fives, 87 top-10s and has led 1,715 laps at the tracks of Sonoma, Auto Club Speedway and Riverside International Raceway.

Roush Fenway Sonoma Wins

1997 Martin Cup

1997 Ruttman Truck

2014 Edwards Cup