Weekend schedule for Sonoma and Mid-Ohio

The NASCAR Cup Series travels to Sonoma Raceway this weekend for Sunday’s Toyota/Save Mart 350 while the NASCAR Xfinity Series will compete at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Saturday afternoon.

NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series has a week off and will return to competition on June 12 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Martin Truex Jr. leads all active Cup Series drivers with three wins at Sonoma (2013, 2018, 2019) and would love to capture a third consecutive victory.

“I’ve been waiting for a while to go back to Sonoma and try to get the three-peat,” Truex said. “Sonoma is such a fun track and it’s a great part of the country. It’s beautiful and always great weather. I can’t wait to get there and see all of our fans in California that we haven’t seen in quite a while.”

His biggest rival may be Chase Elliott who has won five of the last six Cup Series road course races. And you can never count out Kyle Busch who has won twice (2008, 2015) at Sonoma.

There have been seven Xfinity Series races run at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with seven different winners. Austin Cindric was the most recent driver in victory lane in 2019. He also has three more road course wins at Watkins Glen (2019), the Daytona Road Course (2020) and Road America (2020).

Due to the pandemic, this will be NASCAR’s first time back at the track since June 2019.

There will be no practice or qualifying sessions for the Cup and Xfinity Series due to COVID-19 protocols established by NASCAR.

The starting lineups will be determined by the following metrics formula:

• 25 percent: Driver’s finishing position from the previous race

• 25 percent: Car owner’s finishing position from the previous race

• 35 percent: Team owner points ranking

• 15 percent: Fastest lap from the previous race

Notes: There will be a competition caution for the Cup Series on Lap 10 but no competition caution is scheduled for the Xfinity Series race.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, June 5

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series B&L Transport 170

Green Flag: 1:13

Distance: 169.35 miles (75 Laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 25, Stage 2 ends on Lap 50, Final Stage Ends on Lap 75

FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Austin Cindric

Sunday, June 6

4 p.m. Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Green Flag: 4:14

Distance: 226.8 miles (90 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 90)

FS1/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Pole: Kyle Larson

Sonoma Raceway Data

Season Race #: 15 of 36 (06-06-21)

Track Size: 2.52-miles

Number of Turns: 12 varying

Track: Multi-Elevational Road Course

Race Length: 90 laps / 226.8 miles

Stage 1 and 2 Length: 20 laps (each)

Final Stage Length: 50 laps

Sonoma Raceway NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying & Race Information :

Track qualifying record (2.52-miles): Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (95.901 mph, 94.598 secs. on 06-22-19)

Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (95.901 mph, 94.598 secs. on 06-22-19) Track qualifying record (1.99-miles): Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (96.568 mph, 74.186 secs. on 06-27-15)

Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (96.568 mph, 74.186 secs. on 06-27-15) Track race record (2.52-miles): Martin Truex Jr., Toyota (83.922 mph, (02:42:09) on 06-23-19)

Martin Truex Jr., Toyota (83.922 mph, (02:42:09) on 06-23-19) Track race record (1.99-miles): Clint Bowyer, Toyota (83.624 mph, (02:39:55) on06-24-12)

Clint Bowyer, Toyota (83.624 mph, (02:39:55) on06-24-12) 2019 pole winner (last race): Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (95.712 mph, 94.784 secs. on 06-22-19)

Kyle Larson, Chevrolet (95.712 mph, 94.784 secs. on 06-22-19) 2019 race winner (last race): Martin Truex Jr., Toyota (83.922 mph, (02:42:09) on 06-23-19)

Sonoma Raceway Qualifying Information :

Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch lead all active drivers in the series in starts at Sonoma with 19 each.

Kyle Larson leads the series in average starting position at Sonoma with a 2.5 in seven starts.

18 different NCS drivers have won at least one pole at Sonoma and three are entered this weekend. Kyle Larson (3), Joey Logano (1), and Kurt Busch (1).

Larson leads all active drivers in poles at Sonoma with three (2017, 2018, 2019).

The youngest series Sonoma pole winner is Joey Logano (June 26, 2011 – 21 years, 1 month, 2 days).

Five different manufacturers in the NCS have won a pole at Sonoma. Chevrolet leads with 16 poles, Ford seven, Pontiac three, Toyota three, and Dodge with two.

Sonoma Raceway Race Information :

19 different NCS drivers have won at Sonoma and four are entered this weekend. Martin Truex Jr. (3), Kyle Busch (2), Kevin Harvick (1), and Kurt Busch (1).

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon leads the series in wins at Sonoma with five victories.

Martin Truex Jr. leads all active drivers in wins at Sonoma in the NCS with three victories (2013, 2018, 2019).

Chase Elliott leads all active NCS drivers in road course wins with six victories (Watkins Glen, two; Charlotte ROVAL, two; Daytona RC, COTA).

The youngest series Sonoma winner is Kyle Busch (June 22, 2008 – 23 years, 1 month, 20 days).

Five of the 31 (16.13%) NCS races at Sonoma have been won from the pole, making it the most proficient starting position in the field.

Hendrick Motorsports leads the NCS in wins at Sonoma with six victories (Jeff Gordon with five and Jimmie Johnson with one).

Six different manufacturers have won in the NCS at Sonoma. Chevrolet leads with 11 victories, Ford eight, Toyota five, Dodge three, Pontiac two, and Buick with one.

Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch lead all active NCS drivers in top 10s at Sonoma with 10 each.

Clint Bowyer leads all active NCS drivers in average finish at Sonoma with a 10.077.

Martin Truex Jr. leads all active NCS drivers at Sonoma with 213 laps led in 15 starts.

Top 12 Sonoma Driver Ratings

Kurt Busch – 105.2 Martin Truex Jr. – 96.8 Kevin Harvick – 94.5 Kyle Busch – 93.7 Chase Elliott – 89.4 Ryan Newman – 85.7 Denny Hamlin – 84.9 Kyle Larson – 83.0 Joey Logano – 82.7 Brad Keselowski – 78.9 Ryan Blaney – 77.7 Daniel Suarez – 74.9

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2020 races (15 total) among active drivers at Sonoma Raceway.