GMS Racing Camping World Trucks Texas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 LiftKits4Less.com Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 5, Wins: 1, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5: 1, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 145

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 10, Wins: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 158

Notes:

Track record: Sheldon Creed won the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway in October 2020, which locked him into the Championship 4 in Phoenix where he went on to claim his first series championship.

Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less.com returns as primary sponsor for Creed’s No. 2 Silverado this weekend in Texas.

Chassis history: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 324 on Saturday in Texas. This is the same chassis Creed took to victory lane in Kentucky and Texas, collected seven top-10 finishes and led 288 laps with in 2020.

Playoff outlook: Creed is currently fourth in the champship standings, 106 points behind the leader. Creed is locked into the playoffs with his win at Darlington and is projected as the number three seed entering the Texas weekend.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Stankiewicz has called 14 Camping World Trucks races at Texas Motor Speedway and has collected one win, two top fives and four top 10s in those races.

Quote:

“I’m ready to get to Texas this weekend. It’s a good track for us and we won here last year. We’re bringing that same truck this weekend so that gives us a bit of confidence heading into the weekend. We’ll be starting back in the pack so I’ll have to be patient but I’m sure we’ll be able to work our way to the front and compete for win number two of the year.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 6, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Laps led: 26

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 10, Best start: 3, Best finish: 6, Top 10s: 6, Stage wins: 1, Laps led: 6

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: Micheal Roberts Construction returns as primary sponsor of Zane Smith’s No. 21 Silverado for Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chassis history: Smith and the No. 21 team will utilize chassis no. 336 this weekend in Texas. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

Playoff outlook: Smith is currently sixth in the championship standings, 143 points behind the leader and 81 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Kevin “Bono” Manion has called nine Camping World Trucks races at Texas Motor Speedway and has collected three top fives and four top 10s in that time.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to Texas. We ran good there last year. We have a new truck which I’m excited about as well as having MRC back onboard for Saturday. Just hoping for some luck and to minimize mistakes. If we can keep good track position it should be a good day for us.”

Chase Purdy, No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best finish: 12

2021 Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 10, Best start: 4, Best finish: 18, Laps led: 4

Notes:

Track history: Chase Purdy made his first career start at Texas Motor Speedway last October.

Chassis history: Purdy and the No. 23 team will compete with chassis No. 328 on Saturday in Texas. This chassis has two top-five finishes in four starts with GMS.

Championship Outlook: Purdy is currently 24th in the championship points standings.

Crew chief corner: Jeff Hensley has called 34 Camping World Trucks races at Texas Motor Speedway and has collected 1 win, 13 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes in that time. ﻿Quote:

“I’m excited about Texas this weekend. We had a pretty good run here last year and it’s definitely a confidence boost going to a track I’ve raced at before in the truck. I’m pumped for this weekend and ready to turn our luck around with this 23 team.”

Chase Elliott, No. 24 Adrenaline Shoc Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

No prior Camping World Trucks starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

Career Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 15, Wins: 3, Top 5s: 10, Top 10s: 12, Poles: 3, Laps led: 367

Notes:

Track record: Although Chase Elliott has no prior Camping World Truck starts at Texas Motor Speedway, he has one win and five top-10 finishes in five NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track. Elliott has collected two top-five and five top-10 finishes in 10 NASCAR Cup Series starts at Texas Motor Speedway.

Sponsor Spotlight: Adrenaline Shoc energy drink will feature on Elliott’s No. 24 Silverado for Saturday’s SpeedyCash.com 200 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Chassis history: Elliott and the No. 24 team will compete with chassis no. 308 this weekend in Texas. This chassis has four top-10 finishes with GMS including two wins at Iowa in 2019 and Bristol in 2020.

Crew chief corner: Chad Walter has one top-10 finish in two Camping World Trucks races as crew chief and has collected three top fives and six top 10s in 13 races as a crew chief in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway.

Quote:

“I’m really excited about running the truck race this weekend at Texas. I haven’t been the best at that track so anything I can do to get better and improve. It’s a good opportunity and I appreciate everyone at GMS Racing for letting me come and drive one of their trucks to try to help me out and get better. I’m looking forward to getting the A_SHOC Silverado out there.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Texas Motor Speedway Camping World Trucks Stats

Starts: 4, Best start: 5, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 1, Tpo 10s: 3, Laps led: 9

2021 Camping World Truck Stats

Starts: 10, Best start: 1, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Laps led: 12

Notes:

Sponsor spotlight: LiUNA! returns this week to feature on Tyler Ankrum’s No. 26 Silverado.

Chassis history: Ankrum and the No. 26 team will utilize chassis no. 305 this weekend in Texas. This chassis has nine top-10 finishes in it’s history with GMS and went to victory lane at Texas Motor Speedway with Justin Haley in 2018.

Playoff outlook: Ankrum enters the Texas weekend 14th in the championship standings, 60 points back from the playoff cutoff line.

Crew chief corner: Charles Denike has one top-10 finish in two Camping World Trucks races as crew chief at Texas Motor Speedway.

Quote:

“I’m excited to go back to Texas. We’ve run really well there in the past and it’s one of my favorite 1.5-mile tracks we go to. Last year we didn’t end so hot, but we had a really strong run in the first race there. I’m really happy with the next stretch of races we have coming up and I’m ready to go kick off the summer stretch with a win at Texas.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series with drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith, Tyler Ankrum and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Menards Series with Jack Wood and Daniel Dye. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 and 2020 Camping World Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 & 2020 ARCA East championship and 2020 Sioux Chief Showdown Championship. GMS has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.