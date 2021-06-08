Drew Dollar – No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra Camping World Trucks Texas Preview

Drew Dollar Camping World Trucks Texas Preview (printable)

Drew Dollar: Driver, No. 51 Sunbelt® Rentals Toyota

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Overview:

Event: SpeedyCash.com 220, Race 11 of 22, 147 Laps – 35/35/77; 220.5 Miles

Location: Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth (1.5-mile quad-oval)

Date/Broadcast: June 12, 2021 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR 90

The Data on Dollar:

Drew Dollar will make his third career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start behind the wheel of the No. 51 Tundra in Saturday’s 147-lap event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth as part of an eight-race schedule with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) in 2021. Sunbelt Rentals, the premiere rental company in North America, will serve as the primary sponsor on Dollar’s Tundra Saturday and for four more races this season. Friday will be Dollar’s first-ever start in any series at Texas.

The Georgia native made his first career start on a mile-and-a-half track in the Truck Series in the series last event at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. Dollar was running inside the top 10 with 20 laps remaining in the event when he attempted to avoid a truck that was slowed on the frontstretch and got clipped from behind. The incident caused significant damage, and while the over-the-wall crew was making repairs, Dollar went a lap down. He would end the night credited with a 20th-place finish. In his Camping World Trucks debut in February, Dollar exited Turn 4 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in the third position on the final lap before getting clipped from behind and getting swept up in a last-lap crash. Despite the incident, the 20-year-old driver brought the JBL Tundra home in the 10th position.

Dollar has recorded an average finish of 5.3 across six career starts on 1.5-mile circuits in the ARCA Menards Series, including a runner-up finish at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City earlier this year.

After Saturday’s event, the remaining five races on Dollar’s schedule in the No. 51 Tundra this season are Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway (June 18), Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway (Sept. 24), Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 2) and the series finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway (Nov. 5).

In addition to his part-time schedule with KBM in the Truck Series, Dollar is competing in a limited schedule in the ARCA Menards Series this season with Venturini Motorsports. Despite not being schedule to compete in the full season and missing one event so far, the 20-year-old driver ranks fifth in the standings behind the strength of an average finish of 5.0 across his six starts this year.

The Toyota Racing Development driver finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts. Dollar led 40 laps en route to his lone series victory at Talladega Superspeedway last June. He also finished inside the top 10 in both of his ARCA Menards Series starts in 2019, including a sixth-place finish in his series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

After 10 events, the No. 51 sits third in the Camping World Truck Series owner standings, 63 tallies behind KBM’s No. 4 team. The No. 51 team is tied for the series lead with the No. 4 team with three victories. Owner-driver Kyle Busch collected victories at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Ga., and Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, while Martin Truex Jr. picked up first-ever Truck Series victory at the Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Mardy Lindley is in his first season as a crew chief at KBM. Before arriving at KBM, Lindley guided his drivers to 32 wins and four ARCA Menards Series East championships since 2013, including back-to-back titles with Sam Mayer the last two seasons. Additionally, he earned the ARCA Menards Series Sioux Chief Showdown championship with Mayer in 2020. Behind the wheel, the second-generation driver won 11 races on the Pro Cup Series from 2000 to 2006 and was crowned the series champion in 2001. Friday night will be Lindley’s first time calling a race at Texas.

Kyle Busch Motorsports’ (KBM) eight wins at Texas are equal to the organization-best eight they have at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Owner-driver Kyle Busch’s victory at Texas in July of 2020 was his fourth for his organization (2010, 2014, 2019 & 2020). Greg Biffle (2020), Christopher Bell (2017), William Byron (2016) and Erik Jones (2015) all have one victory for KBM in The Lone Star State.

Drew Dollar, Driver Q&A:



What can you apply from Charlotte to this weekend at Texas?

“Takeaways from the Charlotte race is just a lot of confidence in knowing how to drive the Sunbelt Rentals Tundra. Now, I’ll be able to go into Texas knowing what to expect and know how the truck drives.”

How have you prepared for Texas with the lack of practice?

“I’m actually excited to fire off without any practice. I think that will be fun even though I’m going to be one of the guys with the least amount of experience out there, but with the Toyota simulator, watching in-car video and previous races at Texas, I think that’ll be very beneficial to me when we show up without any practice.”

What are the differences between racing an ARCA car and a truck on 1.5-mile tracks?

“The ARCA mile-and-a-halves in the Sunbelt Rentals Camry are very different than the Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Tundra even though they seem like they should be similar, but they are quite different with how the car drives versus the truck. Just all the takeaways I was able to learn from Charlotte and also racing the ARCA back-to-back with the truck really showed me how different they are. Now, I’ll be able to go into Texas knowing how the Sunbelt Rentals Toyota Tundra is going to drive and use all the things I learned and apply it when we unload.”

Drew Dollar Career Highlights:

Has one top-10 finish and an average result of 15.0 across two career Camping World Truck Series starts.

Across 27 career ARCA Menards Series starts has one win, 98 laps led, eight top-five and 21 top-10 finishes resulting in an average finish of 7.7.

Picked up his first career ARCA Menards Series victory at Talladega Superspeedway June 20, 2020.

Finished fourth in the ARCA Menards Series championship standings in 2020 after recording one win, four top-five and 14 top-10 finishes across 20 starts.

Recorded two top-five and seven top-10 finishes with 49 laps led across eight NASAR K&N Pro Series East starts in 2019.

Drew Dollar’s No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals Tundra:

KBM-066: The No. 51 Sunbelt Rentals team will unload KBM-66 for Saturday’s race at Texas. Kyle Busch collected the Tundras lone win across four career starts earlier this year at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.

KBM Notes of Interest: