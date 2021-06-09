Chevrolet Introduces Special Edition 2022 Corvette Stingray

To celebrate Corvette C8.R IMSA GTLM 2020 season dominance, Corvette Stingray enters model year 2022 with special edition, plus new exterior color and spoiler options

DETROIT – Chevrolet took over the Raceway at Belle Isle Park today to celebrate Corvette Racing’s dominant 2020 season by introducing the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition.

In left-hand drive markets, Chevrolet will release just 1,000 of these distinctively styled Corvettes, which resemble the No. 3 and No. 4 Corvette C8.R race cars. These special edition supercars were designed to commemorate the mid-engine Corvette C8.R’s inaugural season. In 2020, Corvette Racing swept IMSA’s sports car championship series, taking the Manufacturers, Drivers and Team titles.

Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia drove coupe and convertible No. 3 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Editions across Belle Isle’s MacArthur Bridge and onto the track. Teammate Nick Tandy led on track in a Corvette Stingray convertible, the official pace car of the 2021 Detroit Grand Prix. Corvette Racing driver Tommy Milner followed the group in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R race car.

“Racing has been part of the Corvette’s DNA from nearly the beginning,” said Laura Klauser, General Motors Sports Car Program manager. “Both the Corvette Stingray and C8.R have seen tremendous success capitalizing on the benefits of a mid-engine platform – and we’re just getting started.”

Corvette Racing shined during IMSA’s 2020 sports car championship series, capturing six victories and seven pole positions, and setting the fastest class race laps in six events.

﻿During the 2020 series, Chevrolet won the GT Manufacturers title – its 13th since 2001. Taylor, Garcia and the No. 3 Corvette C8.R crew won the GTLM Drivers and Team championships.

The C8.R races on home turf in Detroit for the first time Saturday, June 12. The Chevrolet Sports Car Classic will air live at 5 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

Chevrolet reveals the 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park, alongside Corvette Racing. Closed course. Preproduction model shown. Actual production model may vary. Available late summer 2021 (Richard Prince/Chevrolet Photo).

IMSA GTLM Championship Edition

The 2022 Corvette Stingray IMSA GTLM Championship Edition is based on the 3LT trim with Z51 Performance Package. Each car includes Corvette Racing-themed graphics packages. Accelerate Yellow No. 3 editions feature gray graphics and Hypersonic Gray No. 4 editions feature yellow accents.

Additional exterior content (varies by market):

• High-wing spoiler in Carbon Flash

• Yellow brake calipers

• Black Trident design wheels, with the “Jake” logo on the center caps, and black lug nuts

• Exterior mirrors in Carbon Flash

• Black side rockers

• Splash guards

Inside, the Special Edition features a Strike Yellow and Sky Cool Gray cabin that mimics the exterior yellow and gray racing theme, with standard GT2 seats (Competition Sport seats are available), along with yellow seat belts and a C8.R Special Edition numbered plaque.

Each car comes with a custom-fitted indoor car cover rendered to the appearance of the No. 3 or No. 4 Corvette C8.R race car, per each Special Edition’s color and graphic scheme.

The IMSA GTLM Championship Edition package starts at $6,595. The Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price excludes tax.

Corvette for 2022

In addition to the all-new IMSA GTLM Championship Edition, the 2022 Corvette Stingray lineup features three new exterior colors: Hypersonic Gray, Caffeine and Amplify Orange Tintcoat 1. A new low-profile rear spoiler and the Z51 design front splitter will be offered on non-Z51 models.

Corvette Stingray’s LT2 6.2L V-8 engine enters 2022 with an upgraded direct injection fuel system, improved engine calibration and an enhanced Active Fuel Management range. It remains rated at 490 horsepower or 495 horsepower, with the available performance exhaust system. Driving through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, a Z51-equipped model is capable of 0-60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

The mid-engine Corvette Stingray is offered in coupe and convertible models in 1LT, 2LT and 3LT trims, with the Z51 Performance Package available on all trims. Magnetic Ride Control is available with or without the Z51 Performance Package. Coupes include a removable roof panel that stores in the rear trunk, and convertibles include a power-retractable hardtop.

Dual cargo compartments offer a total of 12.6 cubic feet of cargo volume, with a trunk large enough for two sets of golf clubs.

The 2022 Corvette Stingray visualizer is now live on Chevrolet.com. Dealers will begin taking orders July 1, starting at $62,195, including destination freight charge, for coupe models and $69,695, including DFC, for the convertible. The MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Bowling Green Assembly will begin model year 2022 production in late third quarter.



