This Week in Motorsports: June 8-13, 2021

· NCS/NXS/NCWTS: Texas Motor Speedway – June 12-13

· ARCA EAST: Southern National Motorsports Park – June 12

PLANO, Texas (June 10, 2021) – It’s the annual All-Star Weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series, which will be held at Texas Motor Speedway for the first time. The Cup Series will be joined in the Lone Star State by the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. ARCA Menards Series East is also back in action for the fifth event on their schedule at North Carolina’s Southern National Motorsports Park.

NASCAR National Series – NCS| NXS| NCWTS

All-Star success… Denny Hamlin became an instant millionaire with his first All-Star win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 2015. Hamlin is a three-time winner at the new host location for the All-Star Race – Texas Motor Speedway. Hamlin scored Toyota’s first victory at the track in 2010 and has since added two additional wins in the fall of 2010 and again in 2019.

Busch guns for two this weekend… Kyle Busch is scheduled to make his second Xfinity Series start of the season this weekend at Texas as he continues to close in on 100 Xfinity Series victories. Busch, who won in his NXS season debut at Circuit of the Americas, has nine Xfinity Series wins at Texas. Busch was also the victor last fall at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Cup Series as part of a top-three sweep for Toyota. Busch led the final 24 laps to score his fourth Cup Series win at Texas.

Burton plans to add another cowboy hat to collection… Last season’s Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year Harrison Burton drove to an impressive win at Texas Motor Speedway last fall – his third career victory. Burton charged past then leader Noah Gragson on the final corner to score the win. The 20-year-old driver is still looking for his first victory of the season, but sits inside the top-five in the overall NXS point standings on the strength of nine top-10 finishes.

Five regular season races to go… With five regular season races to go in the NASCAR Truck Series, Toyota drivers hold six of 10 spots in the provisional field. John Hunter Nemechek and Ben Rhodes have clinched their spots on the strength of their race wins. Austin Hill, Matt Crafton, Stewart Friesen and Johnny Sauter are currently in position to earn Playoff positions based on their point standings.

Kyle Busch Motorsports strong at Texas… Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) has had an incredible run of success at Texas Motor Speedway. The team has won eight times at the track – including three of the last four events. This weekend the KBM Tundras will have Nemechek, Rookie of the Year contender Chandler Smith and Drew Dollar behind the wheel. Dollar is making his third career Truck Series start.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA EAST

Smith plans to continue winning ways… The ARCA Menards Series East returns on track this weekend and Sammy Smith looks to continue his successful start to the season. After four races, the 16-year-old driver has two victories and four top-five finishes. He holds a 22-point advantage in the series standings heading into this weekend.

