FedEx Racing Express Facts – All-Star Race (Texas Motor Speedway)

Denny Hamlin

11 FedEx Office Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: NASCAR All-Star Race

Date/Time: Sunday, June 13/8:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 100 laps/150 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Track Length: 1.5 miles

Banking: 24 degrees

2020 Winner (Bristol): Chase Elliott

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2021 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Sonoma Recap: The 12-turn, 2.52-mile, California road course offers plenty of opportunity for cars to make contact, and it happened early for the #11 team. After lining up fourth for the start, the FedEx Camry took on front-end damage during Stage 1 of the 232-mile event, as contact punched in the car’s nose. By the later stages, the left front fender was heavily damaged as well, affecting the car’s speed. Between the torn-up front end and an off-sequence pit strategy, Hamlin didn’t have much of a chance to compete with the dominant car of Kyle Larson, who went on to win his second consecutive race in a two-lap overtime finish. But the FedEx Racing driver did battle back from outside the top 20 to grab a top-10 result, crossing the line eighth.

All-Star Preview: The NASCAR Cup Series makes its way to the Lone Star State for the annual running of the NASCAR All-Star Race. Hamlin and the #FedEx11 team will be ready to show why they’re still at the top of the point standings when they hit the track at Texas Motor Speedway for the 1.5-mile oval’s first hosting of the exhibition event. Hamlin will go for his second career All-Star victory.

Hamlin Statistics:

Track: Texas Motor Speedway

Races: 30

Wins: 3

Top-5: 7

Top-10: 14

Laps Led: 288

Avg. Start: 13.3

Avg. Finish: 13.8

Hamlin Conversation – Texas (All-Star):

Are you ready for the wild format of the All-Star Race?

“We’re ready for anything. NASCAR sets the format to be entertaining for the fans, and it’s certainly set up to do that. Random draws, inverts, pit stops – it should put on quite a show. It definitely won’t be boring.”

What adjustments will your team need to make to be ready for the All-Star Race in Texas?

“We’ve had strong performances at Texas in the past, but we need to up our game a bit on mile-and-a-halfs. With the wild rules, we might need luck to fall in our favor, too. However, I believe in our FedEx team and know we are always capable of getting the job done.”

FedEx Office Along for the Ride at Texas: FedEx thanks all FedEx Office team members for rising to meet and overcome challenges on a daily basis.

FedEx Office – Closest to Texas Motor Speedway: 9604 Old Denton Rd, Suite 104, Fort Worth, TX (817) 741-3585