CHEVROLET NTT INDYCAR SERIES-CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX – PATO O’WARD PUTS CHEVY ON POLE IN DETROIT

CHEVROLET RACING IN NTT INDYCAR SERIES

CHEVROLET DETROIT GRAND PRIX

STEETS OF BELLE ISLE

TEAM CHEVY POLE QUOTE

JUNE 12,2021

PATO O’WARD PUTS CHEVY ON THE POLE FOR RACE ONE ON STREETS OF BELLE ISLE

DRIVER OF NO. 5 ARROW MCLAREN SP CHEVROLET WINS 2ND NTT P1 AWARD OF HIS YOUNG CAREER

DETROIT (JUNE 12,2021) – Pato O’Ward put his No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet on the pole for Race One of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix.

Today’s pole is the second NTT P1 Award for the second-year driver.

PATO O’WARD POLE QUOTE: YOU CAUGHT SOME TRAFFIC THERE, BUT STILL PUT IT ON THE POLE. HOW DID YOU GET IT DONE?

“Yeah, I did. But I wasn’t going to be passed I don’t think. You need to put so much faith into this place. You have to put faith in the car, that it’s going to stick. But when you hit it right, how can I say it? When you nail a lap, you can tell you’ve nailed it.”

TALK ABOUT THE RISK VERSUS REWARD. IT TAKES RISK, BUT THE REWARD IS BIG

“I was actually talking about this with Felix (Rosenqvist, teammate) that even compared to like a St. Pete, the faster you go here and the more you attack, the more grip you have. But when you’re not attacking, and you don’t feel the grip, it’s like well, is it going to give it to me? So, you kind of just have to go, stick please! (laughs). You just have to go for it. Honestly, I’m a little surprised, because I think I nailed a pretty good lap in the first group, and I was way off. But we nailed it the second time.”

Other Team Chevy Drivers qualified for Race One as follows:

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Hitachi Chevrolet – 5th

Will Power, No. 12 Verizon 5G Chevrolet – 7th

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Menards Chevrolet – 9th

Sebastien Bourdais, No.14 ROKIT Chevrolet – 10th

Rinus Veekay, No, 21 Sonax Chevrolet – 12th

Felix Rosenqvist, No, 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet – 14th

Conor Daly, No. 20 US Airforce Chevrolet – 17th

Max Chilton, No. 59 Gallagher Carlin Chevrolet – 18th

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 PPG Chevrolet – 24th

Dalton Kellet, No. 4 K-Line Chevrolet – 25th

NBC will telecast both rounds of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix live at 2 p.m. ET Saturday, June 12, and noon ET Sunday, June 13. The 70-lap races will also be broadcast live on INDYCAR Radio Network affiliates, Sirius 211, XM 205, Indycar.com, and on the INDYCAR Mobile app powered by NTT DATA. Practice and live qualifications will stream on Peacock Premium.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is now one of the world’s largest car brands, available in 79 countries with more than 3.2 million cars and trucks sold in 2020. Chevrolet models include electric and fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.