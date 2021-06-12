Kyle Busch wins in overtime at Texas, scores his 99th Xfinity Series victory

Kyle Busch scored his 99th Xfinity Series win at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday in the Alsco Uniforms 250. He led 94 laps in his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 54 Toyota, winning .433 seconds ahead of second-place finisher, Justin Allgaier.

It was Busch’s second win in two Xfinity Series races this season. But it did not come easily as Busch had to persevere through three restarts in the final laps, coming out on top in overtime. Justin Allgaier was his biggest rival, leading 23 laps, but was unable to make the pass for the lead, and finished second.

“Just being with a great group of guys and Joe Gibbs Racing is pretty awesome to drive to drive these Toyota Supras here in the Xfinity Series,’’ Busch said after the race.

Busch noted that Allgaier’s JR Motorsports Chevrolet was probably just as good as his car and credited his victory to making the right moves on the last restarts.

“I was just able to think through a few things there on a couple restarts that may or may not work but there at the end they did.’’

Busch also had help from the third-place finisher, Team Penske’s Austin Cindric, who was behind Busch and pushed him on the final restarts.

Cindric said his car was not as strong toward the end as it was during the first half of the race.

“We faded halfway through the race,” he said. “We were really good to start with and just didn’t quite have the pieces to keep up with the track with the PJ1 fading away. Overall, it was a great race. It was good to get a playoff point and we had a good points day. We had a lot of people from Odyssey Battery here. The last time I did a suite appearance was back at Fontana last year. It’s great to have them as partners and we hope to keep the momentum going.”

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Daniel Hemric and Brandon Jones finished fourth and fifth as AJ Allmendinger, Noah Gragson, Brett Mofitt, Justin Haley and Michael Annett rounded out the top 10 finishers.

Cindric leads the driver standings by 108 points over AJ Allmendinger. Hemric (-122), Harrison Burton (-157), Allgaier (-171), Haley (-175), Jeb Burton (-186), Brandon Jones (-226), Gragson (-249) and Michael Annett (-253) round out the top 10 in the championship standings.

The next race for the Xfinity Series is Saturday at Nashville Superspeedway at 3:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.