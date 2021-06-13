Tough Luck for Harvey in Detroit Race 2

Belle Isle, Mich. (13 June 2021) – Jack Harvey was hoping to take lessons learned from Saturday’s Detroit Race 1 into Race 2 on Sunday but unfortunately several instances of bad luck prevented Harvey from moving his No. 60 AutoNation / SiriusXM Honda through the field. The Meyer Shank Racing entry finished 23rd.

Meyer Shank Racing used a similar strategy to Saturday’s race with Harvey starting on the outside of row nine. Unfortunately Harvey’s race got off to a slow start on lap 1 when the No. 30 made contact with the No. 60 Honda and punctured the right rear tire. Harvey limped the No. 60 around the 2.35-mile circuit under yellow until the pits were open to the field.

Despite having to pit on lap 3 for a replacement tire, the team quickly adjusted their strategy to bring Harvey back up through the field. Harvey made his way to a high of sixth before he pitted for his second stop of the race on Lap 27.

But once again, Harvey had a target on his back as he was hit from behind by the No. 51 car going, puncturing yet another right rear tire. Harvey pitted for a new set of alternate tires and dropped back to 23rd. The No. 51 was penalized for the incident, but the damage was done as Harvey lost a lap following the slow trip back to pit lane.

Two final yellow flags slowed the race in the final 15 laps of the race and Harvey was able to make up four positions to finish 19th.

“When we had clear track, I thought we had good pace,” said Harvey. “But I got hit by Takuma, and I got hit by Grosjean, and we got two punctures. I don’t think we’ve had any punctures this year, but we had two today! Really unfortunate, but it’s time to move on from Detroit. I’m eager for Road America, we’ve had good pace at that track so I’m looking forward to a good weekend there.”

The Meyer Shank Racing team will go right into the next round of INDYCAR action next weekend for the Rev Group Grand Prix at Road America on June 20th.